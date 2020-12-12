Barry Fugatt: Evergreens add life to dull winter gardens

My dictatorial professor of landscape architecture often railed at the class for not including sufficient evergreens, particularly conifers, in our garden design projects. He sternly warned us, “Don’t bother to turn in design work that contains less than 30% conifers.” How he came up with the arbitrary 30% number was a mystery he never bothered to explain. Nevertheless, to escape his wrath, we lavishly sprinkled conifers throughout our designs, all the while silently grumbling beneath our breath. Those of us with a strong horticulture background knew perfectly well that many conifer species fared poorly in South Louisiana’s sticky clay soil and hot summer weather.
I thought of my old college professor recently as I drove through Tulsa neighborhoods observing the lifeless, melancholy looking brown branches of oaks, ash and hickory trees totally defrocked of their deciduous foliage by recent winter weather. I couldn’t help but chuckle and give my old professor his props. A mostly brown winter garden can appear thread-bare and depressing without an adequate number of evergreens. However, I still can’t sign on the 30% solution demanded by the professor. The percentage of evergreens in a well-tuned winter garden may be greater than or less than 30%. But this much is certain: Conifers add much-needed life to a garden, any garden particularly during the dead of winter.
Take for instance the gorgeous Blue Arizona cypress (Cupressus arizonica, var. Blue Ice) pictured with this column. It’s growing in Woodward Park among hundreds of massive native oaks. This amazing conifer never catches my eye as I drive through the park during spring, summer and fall. But it always draws my attention during the winter months. Its rich blue foliage and pyramidal (Christmas tree like) shape contrast beautifully against neighboring bare-limbed oaks and other deciduous species. It can produce the same stunning visual effect in virtually any garden lacking winter color.
As I visit with novice and experienced gardeners, I’m often surprised that many have never heard of Blue Arizona cypress. Still, others have wrongly heard that it’s a “weedy” conifer poorly adapted to the Tulsa area. Nothing could be further from the truth. It’s true that many conifers (spruce and fir species, for instance) often struggle in our heat and humidity. Not so with Blue Arizona cypress. It’s seldom bothered by our hottest and driest summers. Again, check out the gorgeous specimen growing in Woodward Park. I doubt that it has ever received a drop of supplemental irrigation in its 15-year history.
There are several cultivars of Blue Arizona cypress in the nursery trade. My favorite is the compact growing dandy called Blue Ice. The blue foliage of many conifers often fades to a dull blue-green during the heat of an Oklahoma summer. However, Blue Ice retains its lush silver-blue foliage year-round.
Most container-grown conifers, Blue Arizona cypress, upright junipers, pines, arborvitae, etc., may safely be planted during the fall or winter months. A generous root covering of mulch and thorough weekly watering are key to their first-year survival.
Do an evergreen audit of your home landscape. Blue Ice Arizona cypress might be the perfect species to add needed color to a dull winter garden.
Barry Fugatt is director of Horticulture at the Tulsa Garden Center and Linnaeus Teaching Garden in Woodward Park. He may be reached by email: bfugatt@tulsagardencenter.org.
