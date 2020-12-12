Barry Fugatt: Evergreens add life to dull winter gardens

My dictatorial professor of landscape architecture often railed at the class for not including sufficient evergreens, particularly conifers, in our garden design projects. He sternly warned us, “Don’t bother to turn in design work that contains less than 30% conifers.” How he came up with the arbitrary 30% number was a mystery he never bothered to explain. Nevertheless, to escape his wrath, we lavishly sprinkled conifers throughout our designs, all the while silently grumbling beneath our breath. Those of us with a strong horticulture background knew perfectly well that many conifer species fared poorly in South Louisiana’s sticky clay soil and hot summer weather.

I thought of my old college professor recently as I drove through Tulsa neighborhoods observing the lifeless, melancholy looking brown branches of oaks, ash and hickory trees totally defrocked of their deciduous foliage by recent winter weather. I couldn’t help but chuckle and give my old professor his props. A mostly brown winter garden can appear thread-bare and depressing without an adequate number of evergreens. However, I still can’t sign on the 30% solution demanded by the professor. The percentage of evergreens in a well-tuned winter garden may be greater than or less than 30%. But this much is certain: Conifers add much-needed life to a garden, any garden particularly during the dead of winter.