Barry Fugatt: Evangeline Oak has romantic history

The food, the weather and the scenery could not have been better. Nature even blessed us with a little authentic “bayou music.”

Apparently, bullfrog mating season was in full swing, and we were softly serenaded by the mournful croaking of huge male bullfrogs pleading for a mate. Odd as it might seem, the melodic low-pitched croaking added a touch of romance to the occasion.

It also brought out my ornery side. With a perfectly straight face I suggested to my wife that we catch two or three of the huge bullfrogs, whack-off their meaty hind legs and ask a local restaurant to fry them for our dinner. A look of horror instantly spread across my dear lady’s face. Had I not broken out laughing she might well have upchucked the spicy boudain sausage.

The ancient Evangeline Oak is a special tree to Cajuns. It has for well over a century been associated with the epic poem “Evangeline — A Tale of Acadia,” written in 1847 by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow. The poem represents lost love and heartbreak of two young French lovers and elevated Longfellow to the lofty heights of America’s then most famous poet.