Barry Fugatt: Evangeline Oak has romantic history

‘Where are we going this morning?” my wife excitedly asked as we pulled away from a historic 1827 bed and breakfast in the sleepy little town of St. Martinville, Louisiana.
It was the last day of our week-long excursion to the heart of Cajun country, home to picturesque bayous, towering cypress trees, exotic wildlife and a resourceful band of French-speaking Acadians (Cajuns) who, after being kicked out of Nova Scotia, Canada by the British in 1755, settled in south Louisiana where they managed to endure and prosper despite hungry alligators, poisonous snakes and energy sapping heat and humidity.
“I’m taking you to a scenic spot on the banks of beautiful Bayou Teche,” I replied.
“And what are we going to do on the banks of Bayou Teche?” she sweetly asked.
“We’re going to sit in the shade beneath a massive 500-year-old Southern Live Oak, known as the Evangeline Oak, and picnic on a bodacious spread of French bread, vino, locally grown satsuma oranges and spicy boudain, a Cajun sausage made from pork, liver, rice and fiery spices,” I replied.
“Sounds like a fun day,” my wife said. But then she added, “Honey, I’m not too sure about the spicy boudain sausage.”
“You’ll love it,” I assured her. And to my considerable surprise, she did.
The food, the weather and the scenery could not have been better. Nature even blessed us with a little authentic “bayou music.”
Apparently, bullfrog mating season was in full swing, and we were softly serenaded by the mournful croaking of huge male bullfrogs pleading for a mate. Odd as it might seem, the melodic low-pitched croaking added a touch of romance to the occasion.
It also brought out my ornery side. With a perfectly straight face I suggested to my wife that we catch two or three of the huge bullfrogs, whack-off their meaty hind legs and ask a local restaurant to fry them for our dinner. A look of horror instantly spread across my dear lady’s face. Had I not broken out laughing she might well have upchucked the spicy boudain sausage.
The ancient Evangeline Oak is a special tree to Cajuns. It has for well over a century been associated with the epic poem “Evangeline — A Tale of Acadia,” written in 1847 by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow. The poem represents lost love and heartbreak of two young French lovers and elevated Longfellow to the lofty heights of America’s then most famous poet.
Felix Voorhies, a Louisiana judge, capitalized on the poem’s success and in 1907 published “Acadian Reminiscences — The True Story of Evangeline.” In his telling, the two young lovers, Evangeline, and Gabriel, following their separation and expulsion from Canada, are reunited many years later under the magnificent Southern Live Oak on the banks of Bayou Teche. Naturally, many Cajuns prefer the judge’s telling of the Evangeline story rather than Longfellow’s. I have no idea which version is more historically accurate. Only the bullfrogs and alligators along Bayou Teche know for sure.
I’m certain of this, however. The Southern Live Oak (Quercus virginiana) is one of the grandest and longest-lived tree species on the American continent. And despite its association with the Deep South, Southern Live Oak fares quite nicely in the Tulsa area.
When I gaze at an old and stately Southern Live Oak, I’m reminded of a Henry Ward Beecher quote: “Of all man’s works of art, a cathedral is greatest. A vast and majestic tree is greater than that.”
Barry Fugatt is a horticulturist and may be reached by email at barryfugatt@cox.net