Barry Fugatt: Dogwood unmatched for spring flowering beauty

While I was guiding a group of first- and second-graders through a public garden, a little girl in the back of the pack began to frantically wave her hands in the air. “Hey mister,” she loudly shouted, “why do dogs like dogwoods?”

How cute, I thought. She has a riddle for me. Playing along, I responded, “I don’t know, sweetheart. Why do dogs like dogwood trees?” She shrugged her tiny shoulders and replied, “I don’t know. I asked you first.” It turned out that the inquisitive child actually wanted to know the connection between dogs and the popular spring flowering tree.

Frankly, I was embarrassed. Despite having spent countless years teaching garden horticulture and design, I had no idea how dogwood got its name. After several awkward moments I shrugged and sheepishly confessed my ignorance regarding the matter.

Her response was priceless. “Well,” she said with a sigh, “you’ll do better next time.” And she was right. Following a brief Google search, I now know exactly how dogwood came by that name.

During Colonial times, dogwood bark was commonly used as a mange treatment for dogs. The bark was boiled, and the dog was washed in the resulting liquid. It’s less clear if the treatment worked.