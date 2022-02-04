Barry Fugatt: Dogwood unmatched for spring flowering beauty

While I was guiding a group of first- and second-graders through a public garden, a little girl in the back of the pack began to frantically wave her hands in the air. “Hey mister,” she loudly shouted, “why do dogs like dogwoods?”
How cute, I thought. She has a riddle for me. Playing along, I responded, “I don’t know, sweetheart. Why do dogs like dogwood trees?” She shrugged her tiny shoulders and replied, “I don’t know. I asked you first.” It turned out that the inquisitive child actually wanted to know the connection between dogs and the popular spring flowering tree.
Frankly, I was embarrassed. Despite having spent countless years teaching garden horticulture and design, I had no idea how dogwood got its name. After several awkward moments I shrugged and sheepishly confessed my ignorance regarding the matter.
Her response was priceless. “Well,” she said with a sigh, “you’ll do better next time.” And she was right. Following a brief Google search, I now know exactly how dogwood came by that name.
During Colonial times, dogwood bark was commonly used as a mange treatment for dogs. The bark was boiled, and the dog was washed in the resulting liquid. It’s less clear if the treatment worked.
Dogwood, aka the “Prince of Spring,” has long been the best-selling spring flowering tree. Most of the dogwoods sold are hybrid varieties (cultivars) of our native American dogwood, Cornus florida.
Dogwoods add tremendous value to a garden. Their graceful, rounded form is outstanding, their size (15 to 25 feet tall and wide) is perfect for many urban gardens and their spring flower power is unmatched.
The key to success with dogwoods is site selection. In the wild, our native dogwoods thrive in a dapple light environment beneath the canopy of larger deciduous trees. And being a relatively shallow rooted species, they perform best in a reasonably moist, well-drained soil. Planting dogwood in full sun and clay soil is usually the kiss of death.
There are scores of dogwood varieties and species to select from. And while I’ve grown relatively few, I can with confidence recommend the following Cornus florida selections: Cherokee Princess (white flowers); Cherokee Chief (deep red flowers); and Pink Flowering Dogwood (rich pink flowers).
Kousa dogwood, a native of Japan, Korea and China, is rapidly gaining popularity among savvy gardeners. While I love our native American dogwood, I’ve grown increasingly fond of Cornus kousa.
Here’s why: Kousa dogwoods are proving to be a little more tolerant of heat, drought and sun than their American cousins. And they show greater disease tolerance to the troublesome fungus, Dogwood Anthracnose.
Look for the following Kousa (Oriental) dogwoods at local garden centers this spring: Milky Way (glorious canopy of creamy white flowers); Pink Kousa (sparkling pink flowers); and Scarlet Fire (flaming red flowers). Unlike American dogwood that flowers in April before leafing out, Kousa dogwood varieties fully leaf out and then explode with flowers, usually in late May.
Dogwoods will be pouring into local garden centers in March. You really can’t go wrong with any of the varieties I’ve listed. Dogwood is, after all, the undisputed “Prince of Spring”!
Barry Fugatt is a landscape horticulturist and may be reached by email: barryfugatt@cox.net