Barry Fugatt: Confessions of an 'incorrigible plant-a-holic'

The love of my life is beautiful, smart and talented. She also is good at crunching numbers, and for that reason, early in our marriage became the family bursar. She is not, however, a gardener. Consequently, her role as keeper of the family purse strings has caused a few marital hiccups along the way.

Every spring, for instance, she questions my budget-busting compulsion to splurge on plants and seeds. Lots of seeds! She knows all too well that I have no defense, zero willpower, when faced with a colorful Burpee Seed catalog. After drooling over page after page of the gorgeous veggie photos, I invariably order several hundred dollars worth of seeds, far more than I have room to plant in my modest veggie garden. I’ve had little success convincing her that my seed-ordering compulsion is far less expensive than visits to a shrink. I’m not sure that’s true, but that’s my story and I’m sticking to it.

The other day while I sat at the kitchen table pouring over a huge stack of newly arrived seed catalogs, my frugal wife said in passing: “I may seriously consider leaving you if you overspend on seeds again this spring.”

I thought, but wisely didn’t say, “Darn, I’m going to miss you, woman.”