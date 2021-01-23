Barry Fugatt: Confessions of an 'incorrigible plant-a-holic'

The love of my life is beautiful, smart and talented. She also is good at crunching numbers, and for that reason, early in our marriage became the family bursar. She is not, however, a gardener. Consequently, her role as keeper of the family purse strings has caused a few marital hiccups along the way.
Every spring, for instance, she questions my budget-busting compulsion to splurge on plants and seeds. Lots of seeds! She knows all too well that I have no defense, zero willpower, when faced with a colorful Burpee Seed catalog. After drooling over page after page of the gorgeous veggie photos, I invariably order several hundred dollars worth of seeds, far more than I have room to plant in my modest veggie garden. I’ve had little success convincing her that my seed-ordering compulsion is far less expensive than visits to a shrink. I’m not sure that’s true, but that’s my story and I’m sticking to it.
The other day while I sat at the kitchen table pouring over a huge stack of newly arrived seed catalogs, my frugal wife said in passing: “I may seriously consider leaving you if you overspend on seeds again this spring.”
I thought, but wisely didn’t say, “Darn, I’m going to miss you, woman.”
No doubt, I’m an incorrigible “plant-a-holic.” There are far worse addictions, however. I have a nongardening brother who spends thousands on his bass boat and fishing, and he throws back every fish he catches. At least I eat what I grow. Well, almost everything. I “bless” friends with loads of zucchini.
Perhaps you’re wondering if you too have become a full-fledged plant-a-holic. There are several tell-tale clues to watch for. For instance, you may be a plant-a-holic if:
Your favorite Scripture verse is, “Sow and it shall be sown unto you.”
Your favorite poem is: “Roses are red, violets are blue.”
Your kids are named: Daisy, Rosemary and Violet.
You keep a picture in your wallet of a giant zucchini you grew.
And your idea of a romantic date is a trip to the garden to hand-pollinate plants.
Before spending all the rent money on plants, be advised that gorgeous, digitally enhanced photos and advertisements in seed catalogs tend to exaggerate. Beware, for instance, when a seed catalog innocently states: “This plant may require mechanical support.” There is a 50-50 chance that the plant has a Napoleonic compulsion and will take over your garden. Keep pruning shears close at hand.
Also, check the fine print if the catalog says: “This plant is a favorite of birds.” That may be code for: Never plant it near walks, patios or cars. Serious splattering may occur.
And consider passing on any plant the catalog says: “Grows more beautiful with age.” Sounds good. But it may mean that this slow grower will require several human life spans before it reaches botanical puberty.
Upon reflection, I think I’ll cut back on this year’s seed order. I just received a strange text from the family bursar that reads: “If a man is alone in the garden and speaks — and there is no woman to hear him — he is still wrong!”
Hang in their fellow plant-a-holics. Buds are swelling. Only 55 more days till spring.
Barry Fugatt is director of horticulture at the Tulsa Garden Center and Linnaeus Teaching Garden. He may be reached by email: bfugatt@tulsagardencenter.org.