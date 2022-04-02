Barry Fugatt: Colorful shrubs add delight to garden

Self-analysis — navel-gazing — hasn’t been much help. Truth be told, I have no idea why, in my senior years, I’ve grown increasingly fond of gaudy colored plants and flowers.

Perhaps using color is my attempt to cram all the garden passion and excitement I can into my remaining years. Or perhaps, subconsciously, I’m striking out at the “garden police” among us who fancy themselves the final arbiters of what is, or is not, acceptable when using color in a garden.

I shouldn’t throw stones, however. When I was a young man, I, too, was an overly zealous garden Pharisee who approached every plant- or flower-selecting decision with a color wheel firmly in hand.

No more! The new “liberated” Barry is visually dining on every flower color I can get my hands on — the gaudier the better. If it shines, it’s mine. Into the garden it goes.

Take, for example, the wonderfully flamboyant Ruby Falls Weeping Redbud. Deep purple foliage clearly isn’t every gardener’s cup of tea. One must concede, however, that this new, unique redbud is quite the attention-getter. Admittedly, I wouldn’t want a yard full of this radically purple heartthrob, but one or two, just to shock the retinas of botanically correct garden police, seems about right.

If you agree, check out Ruby Falls Weeping Redbud at a local garden center this spring. It’s sure to generate lots of comments from neighbors, as few of which might even be complimentary.

Dwarf, grafted redbuds tend to be a little pricey, but they are worth every dollar.

If you’re fortunate enough to be driving or hiking through rustic areas of the Carolinas in the fall, keep an eye out for a lovely wild herbaceous perennial smothered with sky blue flowers. It may be Climbing Aster (Ampelaster carolinianus), a native semi-vining perennial of the area. It’s often seen draped over an old, abandoned fence or mounded-up in the corner of an abandoned field. Out-of-flower, it attracts little attention. In-flower, it draws lots of adoring looks.

A gardening friend gave me a start of this amazing plant a few years ago, and I’ve been singing its praises ever since. It is one of a handful of perennials that I cherish for autumn flowers. I’ve divided it several times and have it growing on a trellis and attached to a south-facing wall. Peak autumn bloom lasts two to three weeks — not very long, but well worth the wait.

This wild species Aster is a little rambunctious and can climb to a height and spread of 6 or more feet if left unpruned. I thin and prune mine back by half in the spring. It typically explodes with a massive flower count in late October or early November.

Having nurtured Climbing Aster for years, I can say with confidence that it is well-suited for Tulsa-area gardens. It’s weather-tough and disease- and insect-resistant. During wet fall weather, I have noticed some fungus mildew, but not enough to warrant concern.

If you are an Aster lover (and what true gardener isn’t?), consider ordering a plant or two of Climbing Aster. This native aster is occasionally offered at local spring plant sales. It also may be ordered online.

Barry Fugatt is a landscape horticulturist and may be reached by email: barryfugatt@cox.net

What the Ale, Beer of the week: Eerie Abbey Ales’ Paddy O’Brien an Irish stout