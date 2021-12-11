Barry Fugatt: Christmas memories of mistletoe stir emotions

In a side-by-side beauty contest with roses, mistletoe loses big-time, every time. That doesn’t mean, however, that the lowly parasite lacks the ability to stir our emotions.

In the second grade, I sat next to a rambunctious girl named Sunshine Valentine (her real name). She was quite tall for her age, had flaming red hair and thoroughly intimidated every boy in the class, especially me. When the teacher wasn’t looking, she would pinch, gouge, pull hair and throw a wicked elbow. I was scared silly of this wild child.

A few days before Christmas break, the teacher brought a sprig of mistletoe to class and explained the odd tradition of kissing beneath it. The sprig was then passed around the room and when it reached Sunshine she sprang to her feet, held the sprig over my head and planted a wet, sloppy kiss on my cheek. The class laughed hysterically. I was mortified!

To this day I avoid standing beneath mistletoe, fearful that Sunshine might spring from the shadows.

A happier memory involves my dad.