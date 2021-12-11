Barry Fugatt: Christmas memories of mistletoe stir emotions

In a side-by-side beauty contest with roses, mistletoe loses big-time, every time. That doesn’t mean, however, that the lowly parasite lacks the ability to stir our emotions.
In the second grade, I sat next to a rambunctious girl named Sunshine Valentine (her real name). She was quite tall for her age, had flaming red hair and thoroughly intimidated every boy in the class, especially me. When the teacher wasn’t looking, she would pinch, gouge, pull hair and throw a wicked elbow. I was scared silly of this wild child.
A few days before Christmas break, the teacher brought a sprig of mistletoe to class and explained the odd tradition of kissing beneath it. The sprig was then passed around the room and when it reached Sunshine she sprang to her feet, held the sprig over my head and planted a wet, sloppy kiss on my cheek. The class laughed hysterically. I was mortified!
To this day I avoid standing beneath mistletoe, fearful that Sunshine might spring from the shadows.
A happier memory involves my dad.
He kept a single-shot .22 rifle in the car trunk. He affectionately referred to the rusty old firearm as his “snake killer.” One December day, as we bumped along a dusty country road, Dad stopped the car, removed the rifle from the trunk and motioned for me to follow as he made his way across a field toward some large trees.
After reaching his objective, Dad stood for a moment looking up at the tree branches. What is he gonna shoot, I wondered?
He finally raised the old rifle, took careful aim, and fired. I vividly recall the sharp crack of the rifle and the sudden movement of something falling from a high branch.
“You got it!” I shouted.
The “it” turned out to be a small clump of mistletoe the bullet had dislodged. Dad picked up his trophy, handed it to me, and, sporting a huge smile, said, “Give this to Mommy when we get home.”
Later, as the old Christmas jingle says, “I saw Mommy kissing Santa Claus underneath the mistletoe last night.”
Washington Irving popularized the mistletoe kissing tradition in 1820 when he wrote: “Mistletoe is hung in farmhouses and kitchens at Christmas, and young men have the privilege of kissing the girls under it, plucking each time a small berry from the plant. When the berries are all plucked, the privilege ends.”
It seems odd that mistletoe ever came to be associated with love and romance. It is, after all, a lowly parasite. However, many plant lovers prefer not to label it as a parasite, pointing out that its green chlorophyll-containing leaves produce its own food through photosynthesis.
In my book, mistletoe is parasitic. Root-like extensions (called houstoria) tap into a host tree’s branches for water and minerals, which it uses for photosynthesis. Mistletoe can’t survive without a host plant and that, it seems to me, makes it a parasite.
An even greater oddity is the naming of mistletoe as our official Oklahoma floral emblem in 1893, fourteen years before statehood. I have no idea why it was chosen. Perhaps, in a bleak winter environment, legislators found mistletoe’s dark green leaves and white berries sufficiently charming to warrant official recognition.
Occasionally, I hear from gardeners who are concerned that mistletoe might be killing their trees. It’s true that mistletoe is doing damage to host trees. It’s a slow process, however. It’s more likely that infested trees will die of old age before succumbing to mistletoe.
Merry Christmas!
Barry Fugatt is a landscape horticulturist. He may be reached by email: barryfugatt@cox.net
