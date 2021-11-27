Barry Fugatt: Christmas cactus a reminder of season

“I knew that would be your answer,” the boy gleefully said. He then added, “I bet fall football is your second reason.”

“Not a chance,” I shot back. “Reason number two is Thanksgiving Day. I dearly love the holiday and the divine aromas of roasted turkey, cornbread dressing and pumpkin pie pouring from your grandmother’s kitchen.”

“OK, so you like fall foliage and Thanksgiving. What’s the third reason you like autumn?” he asked.

“Reason number three is Charlie.”

“Who is Charlie?” the boy asked.

“Charlie is my beloved Christmas cactus.” I replied. “Have I never told you my Charlie story?”

“Nope,” he said with a touch of apprehension.

“Well, come with me to the dining room and meet Charlie.”

Charlie, I explained, is an easy-going, thornless cactus I acquired while attending college. It’s an amazingly long-lived succulent native to Brazil. In the northern hemisphere (Oklahoma), it faithfully blooms in late autumn, between Thanksgiving and Christmas. In the southern hemisphere (Brazil), it’s referred to as “Flor de Maio (May Flower)” and blooms in late spring.