Barry Fugatt: Cantankerous gardenias have heavenly scent

The role played by Holiday obviously was quite different.

I wish I could have met the late, great jazz singer. At first glance, it might appear that we have nothing in common. I can’t sing a lick, nor can I easily relate to her early life of poverty, race discrimination and abuse. Nevertheless, her musical gift easily spans the chasm of our differences.

On cold rainy days when I can’t be in the garden, I enjoy cranking up a little Holiday music and listening as she belts out “Lover Man” (her biggest hit), “Good Morning Heartache” and, my favorite, “Ain’t Nobody’s Business If I Do.”

I also have this in common with Ms. Holiday: She loved gardenias and so do I. She rarely performed without a cluster of the sweet-scented white flowers in her raven-black hair.

Gardenias, along with sweet-scented honeysuckles and magnolias, are Southern floral icons that deliver unmatched fragrance. Honeysuckles and magnolias are easy to grow, gardenias not so much. A stuffy English garden writer once wrote, “Gardenias are the most cantankerous of plants. More distress symptoms appear on Gardenias in a week than on most plants in a lifetime.” I can only imagine how the stormy Ms. Holiday might have responded to someone trashing her beloved trademark flower. Odds are, it wouldn’t be printable.