Barry Fugatt: Cantankerous gardenias have heavenly scent

The question, put to me by the host of a morning talk show, caught me off guard.
We were on air discussing strategies for growing a successful spring veggie garden when, out of the blue, the host asked, “Why did you choose horticulture as a career?” I was perplexed by the question, as it had nothing to do with growing veggies. After several awkward moments of dead air space, I blurted out: gardenias.
My one-word answer clearly surprised the host, who stared at me like a deer caught in the headlights. “Why gardenias?” the host responded. We spent the rest of the on-air segment discussing gardenias, one of the most interesting and endearing of flowering shrubs.
While there may be numerous conscious and subconscious reasons for my choosing a career in horticulture, it’s clear that the decision was at least partially influenced by two very different women: my saintly mother and the incredibly talented Black jazz singer Billy Holiday.
My mother loved all flowers, especially those that filled the air with a heady scent. Her hands-down favorite, however, was gardenias. As a boy, I vividly recall sitting with my mom on the front porch of our old country home and inhaling warm summer air heavy with the sweet scent of a large gardenia blooming nearby. Gardening with Mom and sharing her passion for flowers clearly set me on a path in horticulture.
The role played by Holiday obviously was quite different.
I wish I could have met the late, great jazz singer. At first glance, it might appear that we have nothing in common. I can’t sing a lick, nor can I easily relate to her early life of poverty, race discrimination and abuse. Nevertheless, her musical gift easily spans the chasm of our differences.
On cold rainy days when I can’t be in the garden, I enjoy cranking up a little Holiday music and listening as she belts out “Lover Man” (her biggest hit), “Good Morning Heartache” and, my favorite, “Ain’t Nobody’s Business If I Do.”
I also have this in common with Ms. Holiday: She loved gardenias and so do I. She rarely performed without a cluster of the sweet-scented white flowers in her raven-black hair.
Gardenias, along with sweet-scented honeysuckles and magnolias, are Southern floral icons that deliver unmatched fragrance. Honeysuckles and magnolias are easy to grow, gardenias not so much. A stuffy English garden writer once wrote, “Gardenias are the most cantankerous of plants. More distress symptoms appear on Gardenias in a week than on most plants in a lifetime.” I can only imagine how the stormy Ms. Holiday might have responded to someone trashing her beloved trademark flower. Odds are, it wouldn’t be printable.
To be perfectly honest, gardenias can be a little cantankerous to grow. But with the possible exception of dandelions and kudzu, all plants are subject to one or more challenges from insects, diseases and weather. I prefer to focus on gardenia’s strengths: stunning flowers and a floral scent straight out of heaven. Jubilation, a hybrid gardenia introduced several years ago, is my favorite variety. Cold hardiness can be a challenge for many gardenias. This new variety has over wintered nicely in my garden over the past three years. It also may be grown indoors as a potted plant with some success.
Aroma therapy is said to relieve us mortals of stress. In that regard, gardenias are first on my list. A quick Google search will turn up numerous mail-order sources.
Happy New Year!
Barry Fugatt is director of horticulture at the Tulsa Garden Center and Linnaeus Teaching Garden. He may be reached by email: bfugatt@tulsagardencenter.org