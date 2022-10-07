Backyard oasis: South Tulsa home boasts beautiful yard for entertaining

This week’s Showcase Home is truly one-of-a-kind.
Located in the Stonebridge neighborhood of South Tulsa, 4949 E. 114th Pl. is a completely custom home with only one previous owner. Located on a spacious two-and-a-half-acre corner lot, this enviable 5,000 square-foot home contains four bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms and a spacious four-car garage.
Though the home was built in 1977, it has been well-maintained and updated, making it perfectly suited for modern living.
As you pass through the home’s entryway, you’re greeted by the formal living and dining room, which boasts a vintage chandelier and coffered ceilings. This room is surrounded by windows, allowing light to flood in.
The updated chef’s kitchen contains custom granite and concrete countertops as well as state-of-the-art appliances. The large island offers plenty of seating for family and friends. Just off the kitchen, there’s space for seating in front of a cozy fireplace.
People are also reading…
One of the home’s most beautiful rooms is the study, which features wooden detailing, a coffered ceiling and a wood-burning fireplace. Its wooden built-in bookshelves provide the perfect space for your treasured books.
Perhaps the home’s most standout feature is its striking backyard oasis. This mulit-level space is perfect for spending time and entertaining outdoors. Two peaceful koi ponds provide the perfect ambience for this relaxing space. Plus, the firepit with plenty of comfortable seating will cement this home as the go-to destination for outdoor gatherings. The perennial landscaping in this backyard will keep the space looking beautiful year-round.
For more information or to schedule a tour, contact Jennie Wolek from The Wolek Group with Keller Williams Advantage, 918-706-9845.
50 things we're loving about Tulsa in 2022
1. The Canebrake Resort comeback
2. Et al.
3. Mon Amie Nails and Spa
4. Nana Rose's Italian Bakery cannolis
5. Blue Whale turns 50
6. Ruth's Chicken food truck
7. AleXa
8. Rose Rock Microcreamery
9. Jane's Delicatessen
10. La Michoacana Plus
11. The Hemingway
12. McNellie's new restaurants
13. Country Bird Bakery
14. Wildflower Market
15. Madre's happy hour
16. Okie Spice tailgating
17. New barbecue spots
18. Jenkins & Co.
19. Pickleball
20. Milo's Tea
21. Frankoma Pottery comes back
22. Greaser Hideout
23. Black Moth
24. Sidecar Barley & Wine Bar
25. Discovery Lab
26. John Swab films
27. Zach Bryan albums
28. Diamond Cellar stacks
29. Tulsa Symphony goes to the movies
30. Il Seme
31. Tulsa distilleries
32. Frozen
33. Steak Stuffers USA fills authentic Philly cheesesteak cravings
34. Bead Merchant
35. Yoga
36. Bar Serra
38. Bob Dylan Center
39. Drunken Chipmunk at Coffee House on Cherry Street
40. Taqueria Azteca taco platter
41. '1921' album
42. Tulsa Ballet's 'Carmen'
43. Mother Road Market to-go and Bodhi's Bowls
44. Anthousai Florals
45. 'Reservation Dogs' season two
46. Tulsa King
47. Inheritance Juicery
48. Turnpike Troubadours
49. Dillon Rose Fine Jewelry
50. Common Tart
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now