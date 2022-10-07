Backyard oasis: South Tulsa home boasts beautiful yard for entertaining

This week’s Showcase Home is truly one-of-a-kind.

Located in the Stonebridge neighborhood of South Tulsa, 4949 E. 114th Pl. is a completely custom home with only one previous owner. Located on a spacious two-and-a-half-acre corner lot, this enviable 5,000 square-foot home contains four bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms and a spacious four-car garage.

Though the home was built in 1977, it has been well-maintained and updated, making it perfectly suited for modern living.

As you pass through the home’s entryway, you’re greeted by the formal living and dining room, which boasts a vintage chandelier and coffered ceilings. This room is surrounded by windows, allowing light to flood in.

The updated chef’s kitchen contains custom granite and concrete countertops as well as state-of-the-art appliances. The large island offers plenty of seating for family and friends. Just off the kitchen, there’s space for seating in front of a cozy fireplace.

One of the home’s most beautiful rooms is the study, which features wooden detailing, a coffered ceiling and a wood-burning fireplace. Its wooden built-in bookshelves provide the perfect space for your treasured books.

Perhaps the home’s most standout feature is its striking backyard oasis. This mulit-level space is perfect for spending time and entertaining outdoors. Two peaceful koi ponds provide the perfect ambience for this relaxing space. Plus, the firepit with plenty of comfortable seating will cement this home as the go-to destination for outdoor gatherings. The perennial landscaping in this backyard will keep the space looking beautiful year-round.

For more information or to schedule a tour, contact Jennie Wolek from The Wolek Group with Keller Williams Advantage, 918-706-9845.