As we enter April, warm weather is getting closer and closer. With increasingly more hours of daylight each day, it feels like everyone is ready to get outside and enjoy the sunshine, whether that’s by reading a book or lounging by a pool.

Several homes that are currently for sale are offering the very best in outdoor living and pool oases that you’ll never want to leave. With waterfalls, outdoor kitchens, sleeping swings, basketball and tennis courts and fire features, these outdoor spaces are over the top.

Here are five homes in the greater Tulsa area that provide the most luxurious backyard areas.

4920 E. 113th St.

Visiting this home in the Stonebridge neighborhood of south Tulsa feels more like taking a vacation to an Italian villa. This six-bedroom, seven-bathroom estate has a truly incredible resort-like backyard.

The multi-level pool boasts several water features and a cascading waterfall. A crow’s nest looking over the pool is the perfect spot for your pool party DJ to set up, and a sleeping swing just off the primary suite is an ideal place to read or nap on a warm day. What’s more, a full outdoor kitchen, complete with a fireplace, offers a shady spot to hang out on hot Oklahoma days.

Being that this home’s lot spans 4.38 acres, its yard beyond the pool area is exceptionally spacious. An excess of mature trees surrounding the property provide an increased feeling of privacy.

This home, currently on the market for $2,500,000, is offered by Chris Zinn of Engel & Völkers Tulsa, 918-231-9552.

3226 E. 62nd St.

This magnificent home can be found just off the 12th teebox of the golf course at Southern Hills Country Club. Featuring four bedrooms and seven bathrooms, this one-of-a-kind estate is honored as the Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa’s 2023 designer showcase home.

A crow’s nest located above the stunning backyard and pool area provides an exclusive view of the course from two stories up. This multi-story home features balconies all along the back of the house, making the place ideal for indoor and outdoor living.

The beautiful pool and spa are surrounded by an outdoor living area that includes space for plenty of seating as well as a kitchen. This whole area is ideal for someone who loves to entertain during Oklahoma’s warmer months.

This home, currently on the market for $6,500,000, is offered by Stuart Gallagher, Coldwell Banker Select, 918-693-4860.

6633 Timberlane Road

This unique property is located just off the Southern Hills Country Club golf course. It boasts numerous outdoor amenities perfect for keeping the whole family and guests entertained during warm months. A diving pool, complete with fountains and a hot tub, sits outside of the home. Just off of the pool is a full pool house, with a kitchen, living and dining area and pool tables. This property also boasts its own full-sized tennis court as well as a basketball court and two greenhouses.

Situated on nearly 8 acres, this five-bedroom, eight-bathroom home has access to its own beautiful private pond, shaded by trees, making it feel like a luxurious private escape in the middle of Tulsa.

Built in 1959, this home was built in a mid-century modern style and has been well-maintained and updated over the years.

This home, currently on the market for $3,900,000, is offered by Carrie DeWeese, Chinowth & Cohen Realtors, 918-605-6172.

10905 S. Oswego Ave.

This private home in the gated Belmont neighborhood includes five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Located on half an acre, this spacious home also boasts a fabulous outdoor space.

On the home’s second floor, a large game room features a spacious deck with a fireplace that overlooks the tranquil backyard pool area. This area, surrounded by masterful landscaping and gorgeous rock features (including a rock waterfall), boasts a heated saltwater pool and hot tub. A shallow area, complete with a shady umbrella overhead, provides the perfect spot to lounge in the water without completely submerging.

A shaded outdoor kitchen near the pool also lends itself to outdoor entertaining and summer cookouts.

This home, currently on the market for $1,799,000, is offered by Gayle Roberts-Pisklo, Chinowth & Cohen Realtors, 918-269-7035.

7708 S. Third Place, Broken Arrow

Located at The Lakes at Indian Springs, this home offers luxurious waterfront living in Broken Arrow. The view this three-bedroom, five-bathroom home offers is stunning and can easily be seen through the large windows covering the back of the home. Outside, there’s a large gas firepit, a covered porch and many plants that attract monarch butterflies. This home is perfect for indoor-outdoor entertaining — sunsets over the water can easily be enjoyed outside or from one of the home’s indoor living areas downstairs. This beautiful home offers plenty of space, spanning nearly half an acre.

This home, currently on the market for $750,000, is offered by Cindy Morrison of Chinowth & Cohen Realtors, 918-760-5751.