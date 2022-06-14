 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Antique Advertising and Bottle Show returns to Expo Square for 44th year

Pepsi Calendar

This vintage Pepsi calendar will be on display at the 44th annual Tulsa Antique Advertising and Bottle Show.

 Jimmie Tramel

The 44th annual Tulsa Antique Advertising and Bottle Show will take place 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 18 inside the SageNet Center on Expo Square. It will be staged simultaneously with the Tulsa Flea Market and admission will be free.

Tulsa hosts one of the largest antique advertising and bottle shows in the country. Dealers from more than a dozen states will be on site with authentic antique signs, bottles, jars, countertop displays, tins, paper items, toys and coin operated vending machines.

Categories of items include those from antique country stores, drug stores, barber shops, saloons, automotive, oil and gas, plus thousands of vintage soda pop bottles.

A show organizer shared an image of an early Pepsi-Cola calendar as an example of antique advertising that will be on display at the event and shared a brief history of soft drinks in the U.S.

The 1909 calendar is rare in its near mint condition. The calendar points out that a Pepsi costs only five cents a glass, and it is both “delicious and healthful.”

The beautiful lady standing in a drug store soda fountain wears an elaborate corseted dress adorned by gold brocade, pearls and lace along with a fashionable feathered hat. The etched/flared glass she holds was given to soda fountain operators by the Pepsi-Cola Company to promote sales.

A second glass and early paper-labeled Pepsi bottle is on the table next to her, showing that, by 1909, Pepsi could be purchased by the glass or by bottle.

 

