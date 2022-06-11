'An exuberance of color': Tulsa designer Chris Murphy creates bold, unique designs for his clients

Chris Murphy is a Tulsa-based interior designer whose colorful and eccentric designs push boundaries.

Murphy has worked professionally as an interior designer since the early ‘90s and is the owner of Christopher Murphy Designs, 2626 E. 21st St.

Murphy owns his unique identity and style to bring his clients — located all over the country — something they’ve never seen before.

“I understand that I’m not for everyone — I’m not for the masses — I’m for a very select few people, and I’m fine with that,” Murphy said. “I love what I do, and what I try to instill in my clients is that the process is not always going to be easy, but ultimately, we’re going to have fun, and they’re going to have something that nobody else has.”

Born and raised in Lincoln, Nebraska, Murphy said his parents instilled in him an appreciation for art and different cultures during his early years.

“Lincoln was a great place to grow up, but I had wonderful parents who exposed me to the world and the arts — museums, Broadway, the experience of travel — from a very young age,” Murphy said. “It opened my eyes to more than just Nebraska, which I’m grateful for.”

Even as a child, Murphy said he had an eye for design and aesthetics — an early predictor of his future career path.

“I was always creating, and I was always drawn to things of beauty, of interest, of color,” Murphy said. “From my first sets of blocks and Legos, I always liked to build things, but I also liked to knock down what I’d created and see how I could build it better.”

Murphy’s parents recognized his aptitude for artful conceptions and allowed him to experiment and practice at home, he said.

“At 12 years old, I started decorating for my parents and their home — my mom would be like, ‘Oh, we need a new sofa,’ and I’d be like, ‘No, not that one!’” Murphy said. “I got to do wonderful stuff with my mother in the house, and my dad would take me outside and teach me how to build and fix things. I got the best of both worlds and got to play with my masculine and feminine side.”

Murphy followed his love for building and creating to Arizona State University, where he studied architecture. Still, Murphy said he felt like something wasn’t clicking.

“I always wanted to be an architect, but coming home and interning at an architecture firm during the summer showed me that it wasn’t the creative ‘wow’ that I wanted,” Murphy said. “It wasn’t glamorous, and it wasn’t really the world I wanted to be part of. So, at school I started to focus on architectural history and geography and graduated with a liberal arts degree.”

Upon graduation, Murphy moved to Los Angeles. He realized before he could fully pursue the path he was drawn toward — interior design — he had to fulfill another dream: being completely open and transparent with his parents about his sexual identity.

“With the age of the Internet, everything was getting smaller in the sense that our world became more connected,” Murphy said. “My parents were living in Philadelphia at the time, and an older gay friend of mine asked, ‘Do your parents know you’re gay?’ I said, ‘No, but they’re on the East Coast and I’m here.’ And he said, ‘Yes, but our world’s smaller now — wouldn’t you hate if someone else told them?’”

With that, Murphy booked a flight home the next weekend.

“My parents and I were literally sitting at breakfast, and I asked, ‘Can you pass the toast? Oh, by the way, I’m gay,’” Murphy said.

While Murphy’s parents had questions, he said they were ultimately supportive of him and encouraged him to live authentically.

“It felt liberating,” Murphy said. “I always felt like I was hiding something, and there were so many things growing up I couldn’t tell them about my friends, or people I was dating or things I was doing. Once that was out in the open, we became so much closer because I could share my world with them.”

With a weight lifted off his shoulders, Murphy attended graduate school at UCLA, where he earned a degree in interior design. Shortly afterward, he moved back to Nebraska and began designing and building a dream home for his parents, kickstarting his career as an interior designer while also thanking his mother and father for their enduring encouragement.

After working in Nebraska for several years, Murphy decided he was ready for a change. A close friend from UCLA lived in Tulsa, and after visiting her, Murphy said he felt attracted to the creative opportunities the city presented to him as a designer.

“Although I love Nebraska, it was a very traditional clientele,” Murphy said. “Nebraska is very ‘new money,’ so they wanted traditional homes that looked more like ‘old money.’ With the oil and gas industry in Tulsa, people here were ‘old money,’ but they didn’t want what their parents and grandparents had. They wanted something more contemporary, which is really my love. Moving to Tulsa was the best decision.”

Shortly after relocating to Tulsa, Murphy met his husband. He said they’ve loved watching Tulsa develop as a city and as a creative community and plan to stay here for the foreseeable future.

“I’ve watched Tulsa grow and change so much since I’ve been here,” Murphy said. “George Kaiser and other foundations have done so much to make Tulsa a desirable community that embraces different cultures and races. It’s amazing to watch the change in attitudes here and the changes in the physical spaces, with places like the Gathering Place and Guthrie Green. We love Tulsa and are cheerleaders for it, so we’re in it for the long haul, that’s for sure.”

Murphy’s work as a designer has taken him all over the world, which continuously informs and inspires each project he takes on, he said.

“My style is comprised of things I’ve pulled from my crazy brain of inspirations — things that I’ve gathered from travel, from fashion, from nature — and the common thread from all those aspects is color,” Murphy said. “I’m not afraid of an exuberance of color. It’s really a mix of things that people might say, ‘That doesn’t go together; you can’t do that,’ and I’m like, ‘Watch me!’ I’m not a rule follower, I’m a risk taker, and I push my clients to get out of their comfort zones.”

Whether he’s working on a family home, a ski house, a restaurant or even a boutique hotel, Murphy said he strives to inspire his clients and their families by being his genuine self with a sense of pride.

“It’s really about the education of my clients that it’s OK to be who you are, and to have their children know that I have a husband and that it’s so not a big deal,” Murphy said.

For Murphy, Pride Month commemorates the progress the LGBTQ+ community has achieved, while also looking toward the future.

“It’s a celebration of the people who fought so hard for our rights, like the ability to be married, which I never thought I’d have,” Murphy said. “It’s a celebration of those we lost through AIDS, discrimination and beatings. It’s a celebration of what we have now, and it’s a time to look forward to what things can be.”

To see more of Murphy’s projects or to contact, see murphydesigns.com.

