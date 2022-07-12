Airbnb designates Tulsa as one of 20 most remote worker-friendly destinations

As part of their Live and Work Anywhere initiative, Airbnb has created a list of 20 destinations all over the world that are most conducive to remote work. In addition to places such as Lisbon, Portugal and Bali, Indonesia, Tulsa has been chosen as one of the destinations most friendly to remote workers.

Airbnb selected each of the 20 destinations by researching which places are most appealing to remote workers and are creating policies to make it easier for remote workers to relocate.

According to a representative for Airbnb, Tulsa was chosen for the Live and Work Anywhere initiative due to its “favorable mechanisms for remote workers to enter, stay, and commute around the destination; easy to work infrastructure including access to technology, space and amenities; and desire to foster connection and culture by helping remote workers connect with locals and immerse themselves in the destination.”

The Tulsa Remote program played a role in Airbnb’s decision to add Tulsa to its list, according to their website.

“Tulsa is radiating with an energy that is attracting more remote workers than ever to come and experience the city for themselves,” said Justin Harlan, managing director of Tulsa Remote. “Through the Tulsa Remote program, we’ve built a dynamic community of more than 1,700 remote workers. We’re proud that the world’s growing population of remote workers – including Airbnb’s guests – can choose to experience what it is like to live, work and play in Tulsa.”

Over the next few months, the company will work in tandem with each destination to create a hub where interested remote workers can source the best local long-term stay listings, as well as important information about tax and entry requirements where relevant. Airbnb will also create educational resources to inform folks about what it takes to be a responsible host, as well as best practices to advise remote workers on how to travel while working.

