'A moment in time': Tulsa artist strives to capture what matters most through home illustrations

After working as a bank examiner for 40 years, Myers Campbell knew exactly what he wanted to do upon his retirement: pick up a pen.

Campbell is the artist behind Myers Drawings, his passion project that allows him to create hand-drawn, custom pen drawings of houses and historic buildings in the Tulsa area and beyond. After going full-time with his business in 2018, Campbell has created one-of-a-kind illustrations for people in 25 states, with the goal of capturing a special snapshot of the place that means so much to them: their homes.

“The main emphasis is to reveal a moment in time — a visual reminder of a pleasant memory,” Campbell said. “That’s the main reason behind why I do this.”

Campbell typically brings in business via his website, myersdrawings.com, by working with real estate agents who want to give their clients a meaningful gift and through Tulsa businesses — Sky Gallery, The Market at Walnut Creek, Cindy’s Tailor Shop — who advertise and display his work.

Customers send Campbell a photo of their home and specify their desired dimensions (he offers 8-by-10, 9-by-12 and 11-by-14 sizes). From there, Campbell sets about crafting their illustration free-hand with his Sharpie pen, usually finishing in under a week.

“I try to make the drawing look like it could belong in any season, not just summer, spring, winter or fall,” Campbell said. “The most challenging part is making sure the proportions are there — if the proportions aren’t right, the thing just isn’t going to look good — and, once that gets done, I sit there and do what I call the ‘fret work,’ just filling in all the little details. It’s pretty relaxing — it’s almost as good as taking a two-hour nap.”

A native of Carthage, Missouri, Campbell expressed an interest in art from a young age. His mother (a librarian and homemaker) and father (the owner of a bank), always found a way to express their artistic sides in addition to maintaining their professional careers, and his mother, in particular, fostered a creative spirit within her four children, Campbell said.

“In the summers, my mother would keep us busy,” Campbell said. “She’d set up things for us to do underneath the carport and keep us busy with art projects, giving us paper and pencils and paint and things like that. I think that was a big help in getting me interested in art.”

It wasn’t until the family visited their grandparents just outside of Kansas City, however, that Campbell discovered his love for illustrating homes and architecture.

“My brother and I had time on our hands, and we’d like to fill it our own way,” Campbell said. “We’d walk around this small town, which had a lot of pre-Civil War houses, and they always looked so neat. We’d stop, get out our little sketchbooks, and draw these old houses and buildings — and it’s just been that way ever since.”

When it came time for college, Campbell took a more practical route to ensure a lucrative career. He earned two bachelor’s degrees in science and finance and management and, soon after, entered the professional world, but his love for art never waned.

In 1996, Campbell assembled a book compiling many of his favorite drawings from over the course of his life, going all the way back to his teenage years. The book demonstrates Campbell’s progression as an artist and includes sketches from those years in Kansas City, vignettes from his time in Stillwater, scenes from his family’s travels from everywhere to New Orleans to Tahiti and intricate architectural illustrations.

What remains consistent throughout them all is Campbell’s reverence for detail, the minutiae that may seem insignificant to some but make his artwork undoubtedly exceptional. This veneration, Campbell said, is what sets his work apart from the rest.

“What people say they like about my work is my attention to detail, the tiny little things that somebody else might not throw in there,” Campbell said.

Campbell embraces imperfections in his work — he said they create a feeling of authenticity in his drawings.

“I screw up all the time, but that’s the fun thing about drawing — most of the time, you can find a way to work it into the illustration — and that way, I don’t waste any materials,” Campbell said.

Campbell said he makes sure his drawings of homes include the personal touches that reflect the reality that a house isn’t just a structure; rather, it’s a place where life happens.

“If there’s something that looks like it would be good for the picture, I’ll leave it in there,” Campbell said. “If a dog toy is laying in the front yard, or a rock is positioned a certain way outside, I’ll include it to add a little nuance.”

Above all, quality and ensuring his customers are satisfied are the most important tenets of Myers Drawings, Campbell said.

“Once I finish a drawing, I always pass it by my son, my daughter and my wife — they’re the quality control aspect of the business,” Campbell said. “Quality is an absolute essential — it has to be exactly what the (customer) would like to see. My favorite thing is getting someone to say ‘ooh’ or ‘ahh’ or ‘wow’ — if I’m not getting that, then I haven’t really accomplished what I wanted to.”

On a personal and professional level, Campbell is certainly feeling accomplished. His new career path has given him more “walking-around money” to spend on fun activities, and an extra income to save for his children. Working on his own schedule allows him to be even more present in the lives of his family members and to give back to Boston Avenue United Methodist Church.

“I knew going into retirement that I didn’t want to sit in a stagnant pond that didn’t have some running water — a life source — coming in,” Campbell said. “I like to feel productive, and this fills time and keeps everything grounded so I can be there for what my kids are doing, what my wife is doing and volunteering with the kids at church.”

Campbell said one aspect of his new career he enjoys the most is the flexibility: Working out of his small backpack, he can work from anywhere at any time, no longer confined to the rigidity of an office.

“In the movies, I used to see people who composed music or were authors — they could move all over the world or travel anywhere and stay for weeks at a time, and they never had to stop earning money because they could take their work with them,” Campbell said. “Now, I’ve got that.”

Campbell’s younger self would certainly be proud of the man he is today — working as a professional artist and living life on his own terms.

“My brother always said, ‘Sooner or later, you’ll do what you want to do,’” Campbell said. “I’d say that’s pretty much where I am.”

