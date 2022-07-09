A labor of love: Sand Springs man hand-built futuristic home to honor late wife

The Zillow listing for 415 N. 65th Ave. West in Sand Springs may conjure up several images in your mind: the Space Needle, the Skypad Apartments from The Jetsons or even a vignette from a space-age film.

The home wasn’t built, however, to be a spectacle or attract visitors from afar. Rather, it served as a man’s personal residence, a treetop haven above city life, and the reason he built it was simple: because he promised a woman he would.

Sand Springs resident Joe Damer started constructing his modern dream home in the early 2000s, completing the passion project in 2005. Damer, a skilled welder and fabricator, built the property completely by hand with the help of a few trusted friends in the construction business. The death of Damer’s beloved wife, Trudy, a decade earlier served as the catalyst for the start of the project — it was something Damer knew he needed to complete in order to move on.

“He went ahead with the plan because he was finished mourning, and I think he needed (the project) to make him feel complete,” said Les Damer, Damer’s son. “He never married again or dated again; all he did was dedicate his time to his work and working on the house. It was one of those therapeutic things that he just had to do, because he said he was going to do it.”

Damer was born in Germany in 1941, where he lived with his family on a farm. In the wake of World War II, Damer and his family relocated to the United States on his ninth birthday, settling in New Underwood, South Dakota.

After finishing up his schooling, Damer enlisted in the Army and served in Vietnam for three years. When he returned stateside, he found work as a cowboy on a South Dakota ranch for several years, Les Damer said. Damer hung up his cowboy hat and relocated to Tulsa in the ‘70s, where he met his wife.

“My mom was a waitress and accidentally spilled water on his lap — and that’s where it all began!” Les Damer said.

A naturally skilled tradesman, Damer started his welding business, Tru-Jo Company, and became a trusted professional in the Sand Springs community.

Damer’s affinity for all things mechanical extended into his professional life as well. He had a passion for Chevrolet Corvettes and was a dedicated member of the Jokers Car Club in Sand Springs, where many of his closest friendships were formed. Damer was a loyal companion and had a vibrant energy about him, Les Damer said.

“He always loved helping other people out, and you either liked him or you didn’t, but most people liked him and thought he was an easy guy to get along with,” Les Damer said. “He’d do anything in the world for you.”

On a vacation to California, Damer picked up a postcard of a ultra-modern estate that was built into the side of a mountain. Damer brought the card home with him and always kept it with him, telling his wife and children one day he’d create his own interpretation of the home seen in the photograph.

“I was a teenager when he came back from California, and I remember him telling me, ‘I’m going to build a house just like this postcard,’” Les Damer said. “After that, nothing else was really said about it until 1992, when my mother died. He stayed in the home they shared together for another 10 years, but then he started getting motivated and talking about the house again and buying the land.”

Les Damer said he knew that once his father finally decided to start constructing the home, nothing could stop him from realizing that dream.

“When he says he’s going to do something, he’s going to do it,” Les Damer said. “I thought, ‘OK, we’ll see what happens,’ but, by golly, he purchased the property, and it just took off from there. He always had everything in his head — no blueprints.”

The new project received mixed reviews from neighbors, Les Damer said, but he felt excited to see his father live out his dream — even if it wasn’t the type of home he imagined his rustic, hardworking father living in.

“I thought the idea for the house was cool, but it was so not him,” Les Damer said. “I always pictured him living in a log cabin, a country-style house out in nature. But he wanted this futuristic house that looked like a UFO, and I told him, ‘Go for it!’”

“I think what drew him to making this home is the fact he always told my mother he’d build a home like it one day, and he’s not the type to not follow through or procrastinate,” Les Damer said. “He had a rough time after my mother passed away, and I think he was ready to do this — it was a challenge for him to do it before he died, and he made it happen.”

With the assistance of friends who owned their own construction-related businesses — Dorsey Glass Service, Tipton’s Plumbing, Granite Fiberglass Pools & Spas — Damer completed the house in 2005, and lived in it for several years before he died in 2019.

During construction of the home, Damer told a Tulsa World reporter that he couldn’t guess at the cost of hiring a contractor for such a project, saying only that it would be “astronomical.” The concrete alone was $20,000, and the elevator was $23,000, he said.

Damer said he built the living component on the ground and then hired a crane to lift it to the top of the tower. After months of preparation and building, it took only 30 minutes to put the two pieces together.

While Les Damer said his father was a very private person and didn’t open the home often for guests, he cherishes the memories he made there with his father.

“Every year, I’d go out and spend the Fourth of July with him, sitting on that back patio — which scares you half to death! — and watch fireworks all over Tulsa,” Les Damer said. “The patio is made of aluminum grades, so you can see straight down to the ground. I’d go out there, and as soon as I got comfortable, my dad would run out and jump up and down, shaking the whole thing, just to mess with me.”

Now that the home is being listed for sale, Les Damer said he hopes the next owners will appreciate the unique nature of the house and try to restore it to its former glory.

“I was really worried after he passed that someone would come in and tear it all down, but I don’t think that will happen,” Les Damer said. “There’s some maintenance that needs to be done, but somebody could really do something with that place. Or, they might just love it and want to move in there and hang out.”

Les Damer said to this day, he’s proud of his father for completing the labor of love he set out to construct over 20 years ago.

“I think of him and laugh every time I’m driving on the highway to Sand Springs,” Damer said. “You can see the house from the road, and each time I pass by I go, ‘Oh, my goodness.’”

Watch Now: 5 to find: Things to do this weekend