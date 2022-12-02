'A gathering place': Take a look inside the Adams House, an iconic Bruce Goff creation

Fans of the noted Oklahoma architect Bruce Goff will have a chance to view one of his quintessential constructions.

This weekend, admirers of Goff’s work are invited to attend a tour of the Adams House in Vinita. The opportunity to view this unique home comes as part of the second annual Goff Fest, a festival dedicated to celebrating Goff’s life and architectural impact, Dec. 1-4.

“In Tulsa, our culture and our art is home-grown and world-class, and they have been for a long time,” said Karl Jones, co-founder of Goff Fest. “I want people to take pride in Bruce Goff and take pride in Tulsa.”

The idea for Goff Fest came about when Jones returned to his hometown, Tulsa, for the Tulsa Artist Fellowship. He learned more about Goff’s story and identified with his struggles, which made him want to take action to share his legacy with others.

“I learned that his legacy had been obscured and obfuscated by his homosexuality and the interruptions to his career by state actors. … This gay man, years and years before me, was a genius but wasn’t widely appreciated,” Jones said. “I wanted to be involved in some sort of retelling of the life of Bruce Goff.”

Jones was inspired by other organizations, like the Friends of Kebyar, who advocate for the preservation of Goff’s work. He connected with Britni Harris, a filmmaker who created a documentary about Goff, the Goff Center of the Continuous Present and the Tulsa Foundation for Architecture and decided to create Goff Fest in hopes of sharing Goff’s work with a wider audience.

The festival will include parties, a live podcast recording, architectural tours, a screening for Harris’s documentary, a ball and more. On Sunday, Dec. 4, guests can attend the TFA’s Distinctive Dwellings tour of the Adams House, 108 Fairmont Road in Vinita.

This home is one worth touring because it exemplifies Goff’s organic architecture style and shows his love and appreciation for small-town life in Oklahoma, Jones said.

“What I think is so great about Goff is that he worked in Chicago and Los Angeles and other major cities, but he also has a lot of work in small towns,” Jones said. “I don’t think he ever took himself too seriously — he made beautiful homes for all different kinds of people. This home is internationally renowned quality, yet it’s done on a modest scale that fits in Vinita.”

What is now the Adams House in Vinita was once Indian Territory, specifically, the land allotment of Mary Weaver of the Cherokee tribe. In 1961, John Quincy Adams, an eccentric Vinita judge, purchased the land to build his family home upon. Adams and his wife Hazel Jane, an artist, commissioned Goff to construct a unique home for their family. After several design iterations were considered, Goff and the Adams family decided on a dodecahedron shape for the home, which was finished in 1966, according to the TFA.

The Adams family only lived in the home for six months due to John Quincy and Hazel Jane’s divorce. In 1967, the Whiting family purchased the home and moved in. The Whitings have been the sole owners of the home ever since.

This one-of-a-kind dwelling is a source of pride for both her family and the town of Vinita, said Susanne Whiting, the current owner of the Adams House whose parents purchased it in 1967.

“Everyone in the town was so excited about this home,” Whiting said. “My sister and I felt special being able to live here.”

The home appears round from the outside but actually takes a twelve-sided shape, Whiting said. It has a stone exterior and spans about 3,700 square feet, with four bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, and a round living room, with a conversation pit and fireplace in the center.

As a young girl, Whiting said she reveled in her fantastical home.

“We moved in when I was 6 years old, and it felt like I was moving into a castle or a Hobbit-hole — it was so different and interesting,” Whiting said. “It was like living in a fantasy house, which was so fun as a kid.”

Features like the carpeted conversation pit and the home’s rounded structure made the house an ideal place for gathering and hosting, Whiting said. Throughout the years, the Whiting family used the home as a social hub, hosting parties for Susanne and her sister’s sorority, Kappa Kappa Gamma at the University of Tulsa, as well as gatherings for the Vinita football team, sewing and bridge club meetings, and even a wedding reception.

“The home was really meant to be a gathering place; a place to bring people together,” Whiting said.

After spending much of her adult life on the West Coast, Whiting and her partner, Jody, moved back into the home in March 2020 to take care of Whiting’s mother, Mary Anne. She died in October 2022 at age 92 after spending 55 years in the home. Throughout the many decades spent there, the Whitings took excellent care of the home, maintaining important original features like the mahogany cabinets, built-in desks and shelves, accordion doors and much more, according to the TFA.

When it comes to the future of the Adams House, Whiting said she hopes to leave it in the hands of someone who is reverent of Goff’s work.

“We definitely want a Goff-lover to buy it,” Whiting said. “We want to pass the torch along to someone who appreciates and loves the architecture.”

Jones said he hopes the experience of touring the Adams House and learning more about Goff’s architectural legacy will inspire Tulsans to protect his remaining works.

“We have some phenomenal examples of Goff’s work here, but we’re going to have to do the work to preserve them,” Jones said. “I hope people walk away (from the festival) with a sense of pride in Oklahoma and the art that’s been created here and a realization that we have work to do if we want to preserve that legacy.”

For tickets to the Adams House tour, visit tulsaarchitechture.org/programs.

For more information about Goff Fest, visit goff-fest.com.