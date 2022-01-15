10 tips to get your home organized, decluttered for 2022

The first month of the new year is all about getting your life back on track after the holiday season and following through on New Year’s resolutions. While some people purchase gym memberships or join book clubs, many decide the new year is the ideal time to declutter their homes.
Maybe your living room is full of Christmas gifts yet to be put away, or your pantry is replete with unused baking supplies left over from the holidays. Regardless, there is no better time than now to get reorganized, local organization experts say.
“I think we all need to start fresh in the new year,” said Tara Kohlbacher, owner of NEAT Method Tulsa. “We’re all looking for more efficiency in our lives and work and wanting to create a more peaceful atmosphere so our lives can have some calm in the middle of our crazy busy world. To have that, we need to organize our spaces and take a fresh look at the things we accumulate over time.”
Here are 10 tips for reorganizing your home for 2022:
1. Don’t let your living room become a dumping ground
It’s very tempting to let items like shoes, toys, games or even work-related items pile up and crowd your living room space. When this happens, however, the space becomes less of a place to spend time with family and more of a stress-inducing eyesore, said Faith Conaway, owner of Completely Organized Tulsa.
“The living room needs to be somewhere you can relax,” Conaway said. “If it’s full of a bunch of toys, clothes and laundry, get back to having a simple, relaxing living room. Take everything that doesn’t belong in a living room and take it to what room it needs to go to. Don’t let your living room be a catch-all.”
2. You don’t need seven spatulas
Over time, many people accumulate an inordinate amount of kitchen supplies, when in reality, they may only need a few items. The key to alleviating stress in the kitchen is to pare down your inventory, said Aubry Mayfield and Lauryl Pingel, co-owners of Stay Golden Organizing.
“In kitchens, we find that people have, like, seven different spatulas or an excessive amount of utensils,” Mayfield said. “Go through and make sure you have the amount of items that you really actually need — then, you’ll have so much more space.”
“Appliances are important, too — a lot of people are gifted appliances over the years and then realize they never actually use them,” Pingel said. “But appliances take up a ton of space, so go through and only keep the appliances that you’re really truly using — they take up valuable real estate in the kitchen.”
3. Empty your pantry
“The pantry always needs to be gone through yearly because things expire,” Kohlbacher said. “Take everything out of your pantry, take everything out of your spice drawer and check for expirations — you would be shocked by how much is expired.”
To make things easier in the future and to avoid buying duplicates of items you already have, group items together by category, Kohlbacher said.
“Like-minded things should be together, and ideally, they should be contained,” Kohlbacher said. “All of the spices should be together, all the breakfast items should be together, all of the dinner prep, all the cans should all be together. Each category should have its own bin and probably be labeled, so you’re not digging through everything.”
4. Invest in bedroom storage
“One mistake I always see in bedrooms is people don’t have dressers, which means they really don’t have a home for everything,” Kohlbacher said. “If your closet is overflowing or you’re storing stuff under your bed, a great way to problem-solve is to add a dresser. Even next to your bed — maybe if you need a place to put the books you read at night or your reading glasses, you could get a nightstand with drawers for clothing storage.”
5. Group clothes by color
When your clothes are organized according to color, it’s much easier to see what you have, making your closet cleanout much more effortless, Mayfield and Pingel said.
“We love to rainbow-order in closets, because any time you order anything by color, your brain sees it as something much prettier and it flows better,” Mayfield said. “Organizing by color helps you see what colors of clothes you have, which helps you decide what to keep and what to donate.”
6. Toss old products
“A lot of bathroom items have expiration dates, or they’ll have a ticking clock on them that says once it’s opened, you have six months to use it,” Mayfield said. “So, if you kind of know around what time you bought something and you see it’s past its prime, you could probably let it go.”
If you have a habit of purchasing too many toiletries, creating a back-stock area will help you see what you have in excess so you don’t waste money buying it again, Pingel said.
“We love to create back-stock zones, which is where if you have an extra shampoo or body wash, we make a separate bin for all of your extra items,” Pingel said. “That helps to keep them all together instead of having several of one item all over the place.”
7. Go through paperwork daily
Bills, forms and other documents can easily accumulate, taking away valuable real estate on the desk in your home office. Set aside a few minutes each day to sort through paperwork so your stack doesn’t become overwhelming, Conaway said.
“Spend five to 10 minutes every day throwing papers away, filing them or shredding them,” Conaway said. “If you can spend a few minutes every day going through the paperwork and clutter in your office, then you’ll stay on top of it before it piles up. When it becomes too big of a pile, you won’t want to go through it because it will take you an hour to go through and figure out what you really need.”
To avoid the problem of paperwork altogether, switch to paperless billing, Mayfield said.
“We always like to remind our clients that so much of what we get papers for is also online,” Mayfield said. “Like bills and bank statements — you can find all of those on your account online. And even paperwork from veterinarian’s offices — they have all of those records on their files, so you don’t need to keep everything.”
8. Encourage toy donation
If your child’s toy collection needs to be pared down post-Christmas, it’s helpful to set a concrete goal and help them see the purpose behind getting rid of their toys, Mayfield and Pingel said.
“We encourage parents to give their kids a certain number of items to pare down, so they have a concrete goal to work toward,” Mayfield said. “It’s also helpful to teaching them about giving back and donating toys to kids who need them, rather than just saying ‘Let’s get rid of all your old toys.’”
9. Take advantage of bulk pickup
After the holiday season, many people find themselves buried in large boxes, trash or unwanted items that may be difficult to fit in the trash or recycling can. The city of Tulsa, however, has resources to alleviate this issue, Conaway said.
“Call the city of Tulsa and schedule a waste pickup for bulky items,” Conaway said. “Make a goal and tell yourself, ‘I’m going to get every box, everything I’ve put in the garage from Christmas, every toy box, and take it to the curb and pile it up.’ It costs $10 and it’s so helpful.”
10. Take small steps
“Never try to do your whole house in a day — have realistic expectations,” Kohlbacher said. “Start with one space at a time — worry about your office one month, and then the next month, focus on your bedroom. It’s way more sustainable this way and will keep you from burning out.”