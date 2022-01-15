10 tips to get your home organized, decluttered for 2022

The first month of the new year is all about getting your life back on track after the holiday season and following through on New Year’s resolutions. While some people purchase gym memberships or join book clubs, many decide the new year is the ideal time to declutter their homes.

Maybe your living room is full of Christmas gifts yet to be put away, or your pantry is replete with unused baking supplies left over from the holidays. Regardless, there is no better time than now to get reorganized, local organization experts say.

“I think we all need to start fresh in the new year,” said Tara Kohlbacher, owner of NEAT Method Tulsa. “We’re all looking for more efficiency in our lives and work and wanting to create a more peaceful atmosphere so our lives can have some calm in the middle of our crazy busy world. To have that, we need to organize our spaces and take a fresh look at the things we accumulate over time.”

Here are 10 tips for reorganizing your home for 2022:

1. Don’t let your living room become a dumping ground