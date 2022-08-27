08/27 WOH Home & Garden Events

Tulsa Farmer’s Market, 7-11 a.m. Aug. 27, Kendall-Whittier Square, 5 S. Lewis Ave. tulsafarmersmarket.org

Flower-Arranging Workshop at Philbrook Museum of Art, 9 a.m. Aug. 27, 2727 S. Rockford Road. Tickets $30 for members and youth (17 and under) and $40 for adults. Tickets include general museum admission. philbrook.org

Windchimes & Wine Class at Garden Deva, 1-3 p.m. Aug. 27, 1326 E. Third St. Tickets $75. Pre-registration is required. shop.gardendeva.com

Art Market After Dark at Guthrie Green, 6-10 p.m. Sept. 2, 111 Reconciliation Way. guthriegreen.com

First Friday Art Crawl at Tulsa Arts District, 6-9 p.m. Sept. 2, 1 E. Reconciliation Way. thetulsaartsdistrict.org

Hummingbird Walk at Tulsa Botanic Garden, 9-10 a.m. Sept. 3, 3900 Tulsa Botanic Drive. Tickets for members are $40, $45 for non-members. tulsabotanic.org

Submit events to grace.wood@tulsaworld.com. To be considered, submissions must include an accurate date, location, time and a contact number or email if needed, for confirmation purposes only. Information should be submitted at least a week before the Saturday that it needs to appear in the newspaper.

