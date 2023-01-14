 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Home and garden events to attend this week

Will Rogers High School

Will Rogers High School is a great example of classic art deco architecture. The Tulsa Foundation for Architecture is offering a tour of the school on Jan. 14.

 MIKE SIMONS, Tulsa World

Will Rogers High School: A Deco Darling, 10 a.m., Jan. 14, Will Rogers High School, 3909 E. Fifth Place, tulsaarchitecture.org

January Pop-Up Shop, 12 p.m., Jan. 14, Heirloom Rustic Ales, 2113 E. Admiral Blvd., visitkendallwhittier.com

Macrame Plant Hanger Workshop with Brass Cactus, 1 p.m., Jan. 15, Cabin Boys Brewery, 1717 E. Seventh St. visitkendallwhittier.com

Brunch Floral Design and Charcuterie Workshop, 11 a.m., Jan. 15, Anthousai Florals, 2411 E. Admiral Blvd., visitkendallwhittier.com

Sips and Succulents, 6 p.m., Jan. 19, Mother Road Market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave., motherroadmarket.com

Submit events to grace.wood@tulsaworld.com. To be considered, submissions must include an accurate date, location, time and a contact number or email if needed, for confirmation purposes only. Information should be submitted at least a week before the Saturday that it needs to appear in the newspaper.

grace.wood@tulsaworld.com

