Home and garden events to attend this week

Will Rogers High School: A Deco Darling, 10 a.m., Jan. 14, Will Rogers High School, 3909 E. Fifth Place, tulsaarchitecture.org
January Pop-Up Shop, 12 p.m., Jan. 14, Heirloom Rustic Ales, 2113 E. Admiral Blvd., visitkendallwhittier.com
Macrame Plant Hanger Workshop with Brass Cactus, 1 p.m., Jan. 15, Cabin Boys Brewery, 1717 E. Seventh St. visitkendallwhittier.com
Brunch Floral Design and Charcuterie Workshop, 11 a.m., Jan. 15, Anthousai Florals, 2411 E. Admiral Blvd., visitkendallwhittier.com
Sips and Succulents, 6 p.m., Jan. 19, Mother Road Market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave., motherroadmarket.com
