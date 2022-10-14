Home and garden events to attend this week

Tulsa Farmer’s Market, 7-11 a.m. Oct. 15, Kendall-Whittier Square, 5 S. Lewis Ave., tulsafarmersmarket.org
Koi Release Party at Tulsa Botanic Garden, 9 a.m. Oct. 15, 3900 Tulsa Botanic Garden Drive, tulsabotanic.org
Kendall Whittier Arts Festival, 10 a.m. Oct. 15, Admiral Blvd. between Yorktown & Lewis Avenues, visitkendallwhittier.com/artsfestival
American Solera Plant Sale, 2 p.m. Oct. 15, 1702 E. Sixth St. Proceeds will benefit A New Leaf.
Stargazing at Tulsa Botanic Garden, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 18, 3900 Tulsa Botanic Drive, tulsabotanic.org
Flower Bulb Sale at Philbrook, 10 a.m. Oct. 21, 2727 S. Rockford Road, philbrook.org
Submit events to grace.wood@tulsaworld.com. Include date, location, time and contact number or email, for confirmation purposes only. Submission deadline is one week before the Saturday that it needs to appear in the newspaper.
