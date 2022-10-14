 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Home and garden events to attend this week

A New Leaf

American Solera will host a plant sale with A New Leaf on Oct. 15.

 Art Haddaway, Skiatook Journal

Tulsa Farmer’s Market, 7-11 a.m. Oct. 15, Kendall-Whittier Square, 5 S. Lewis Ave., tulsafarmersmarket.org

Koi Release Party at Tulsa Botanic Garden, 9 a.m. Oct. 15, 3900 Tulsa Botanic Garden Drive, tulsabotanic.org

Kendall Whittier Arts Festival, 10 a.m. Oct. 15, Admiral Blvd. between Yorktown & Lewis Avenues, visitkendallwhittier.com/artsfestival

American Solera Plant Sale, 2 p.m. Oct. 15, 1702 E. Sixth St. Proceeds will benefit A New Leaf.

Stargazing at Tulsa Botanic Garden, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 18, 3900 Tulsa Botanic Drive, tulsabotanic.org

Flower Bulb Sale at Philbrook, 10 a.m. Oct. 21, 2727 S. Rockford Road, philbrook.org

Submit events to grace.wood@tulsaworld.com. Include date, location, time and contact number or email, for confirmation purposes only. Submission deadline is one week before the Saturday that it needs to appear in the newspaper.

Grace Wood, James Watts and Jimmie Tramel preview upcoming Scene features, including Pryor Creek Comic Convention.

grace.wood@tulsaworld.com

Staff writer

I write for the Tulsa World because it's important to me to highlight the vibrant culture and community we have in Tulsa. I joined the team in October 2021 and write about music, local businesses, homes and gardens for the Scene section.

