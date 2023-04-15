Sand Springs Herbal Affair, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., April 15, Downtown Sand Springs, sandspringsok.org
Tulsa Farmer’s Market, 7 to 11 a.m., April 15, Kendall Whittier Square, 5 S. Lewis Ave., visitkendallwhittier.com
Aria Yoga with Tulsa Opera at River Parks, 6 to 7 p.m., April 17, River Parks, 1700 Riverside Dr., tulsaopera.com/yoga
Bands & Blooms: Steve Liddell, 6 p.m., April 20, Tulsa Botanic Garden, 3900 Tulsa Botanic Dr., tulsabotanic.org
