Historic McBirney Mansion for sale for $8.5 million: 'A real Tulsa treasure'

The McBirney Mansion, a piece of Tulsa’s architectural history, is up for sale at a price of $8.5 million.

The 94-year-old home was most recently owned by Tulsa attorneys Gentner and Wendy Drummond, who purchased the home in 2014 and completed extensive renovations on the property. Located at 1414 S. Galveston Ave., next to the Arkansas River, the McBirney Mansion has seven bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms. The 15,900 square-foot-home sits on 2.91 acres.

“It’s a real Tulsa treasure,” Wendy Drummond said.

The McBirney Mansion was constructed in 1928 for James H. McBirney, a prominent Tulsa banker who, along with his brother, formed the Bank of Commerce in Tulsa in 1904. With the money he earned from banking, he built several buildings in the Childers Heights neighborhood adjacent to the Arkansas River — however, the McBirney Mansion is the only structure that remains today.

The McBirney family lived in the home until 1976, the same year it was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Throughout the course of several decades, the home was purchased and sold by a variety of groups. The law firm Doyle & Holmes used the mansion for office spaces for several years, and then in 2007, former American Airlines president George Warde purchased it with the hopes of turning the home into a boutique hotel, while using the space as an event center in the interim. After Warde died, the Pauls Corp. acquired the property in 2013.

In 2014, the Drummond family purchased the McBirney Mansion for $2 million with the goal of restoring and modernizing the property and making it their family home.

“I think it’s the most historic home in Tulsa that’s still standing — it’s an icon of Tulsa that represents the heyday and history of Tulsa in the 1920s,” Drummond said. “To have that be the last remaining mansion in the Childers Heights area, I thought it would be a travesty if someone hadn’t bought it and taken care of it — it really needed the right owner.”

The Drummonds embarked on a nearly two-year-long journey to revitalize the home. The family employed 250 professionals to renovate the home and bring it up to modern living standards, while still maintaining the property’s original charm and Tudor Gothic style, Drummond said.

Over the course of the renovation process, the Drummonds added a new slate roof, modern heating and air systems and exact replicas of the mansion’s original stained glass windows. They repaired the exterior mortar and wood, added a full catering kitchen and planted 500 trees across the property, Drummond said.

The Drummonds knew from the beginning, however, that they weren’t going to keep the McBirney Mansion just to themselves.

“We thought, ‘Let’s restore the house so we can use it and share it with Tulsa,’” Drummond said. “We knew we would have the space and the capability to host events there, so that was the big driver for us to restore it.”

Throughout their time living in the mansion, Drummond said she estimates they hosted anywhere from 20 to 30 events each year for organizations such as Emergency Infant Services, the Philbrook Museum of Art, the Tulsa Ballet, The Demand Project and more.

Now that the McBirney Mansion is back on the market, Drummond said she hopes the home will be purchased by an owner who will cherish the home and maintain it for years to come.

“We’re looking for the next steward of this Tulsa treasure to keep it for the next generation,” Drummond said. “As more people come to Tulsa and see our art deco architecture, our historic neighborhoods and homes like the McBirney Mansion, they’ll realize that Tulsa was the artistic center of the middle of the country, and still is.”

