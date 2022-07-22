Woman- and family-owned Brookside shop offers much more than just plants

Since January, Brookside has gotten a whole lot greener.

Wildflower Market is a new shop specializing in plants, handcrafted art and goods, and a host of classes and workshops. From its location between Elmer’s BBQ and 3 Tequilas, the woman- and family-owned shop aims to be a source of fun and inspiration for experienced plant lovers and novices alike, said owner Erin Danyelle.

“Plant enthusiasts love coming in here and learning more about a specific plant or learning a different tip or trick about watering, plant care or repotting,” Danyelle said. “Everyone learns something when they come into the store, and some plant enthusiasts even teach me things — it’s kind of like plant therapy in here.”

Danyelle worked in the cannabis industry for several years and owned and sold two dispensaries before deciding to open Wildflower Market.

“I had initially planned on opening a dispensary here. Even when I started building this place out, that was my intention,” Danyelle said. “At the last minute, I decided that wasn’t what I wanted to do anymore.

“I knew the money wouldn’t be as good as it is in the cannabis world, but it’s always been my dream to open a shop on Brookside, and this way, my daughter can be part of it, and I can teach her about women-owned businesses.”

Danyelle’s introduction to plants came from her mother, Dani Thayer, who taught her the ins and outs of gardening and fostered a lifelong love of plants within her.

“My mom is a huge part of the business — it’s basically the three of us who run the shop on a daily basis,” Danyelle said. “She was a Master Gardener when I was growing up, and she definitely got me into it — I had my hands in plants all the time.

“When I moved into this store, I brought 187 plants here from out of my house — some of them I’ve had for over 14 years.

“When I realized I didn’t want to work in the cannabis industry anymore, I thought about how houseplants have become so much more popular, and I was like, ‘Maybe I’ll try this as a business and see if people love them like I do.’”

Danyelle spent 10 months completely renovating the space — pulling out the tile floors and pouring concrete, installing ceiling tiles, tearing down walls and uninstalling plumbing — before Wildflower Market was ready to open.

When it came time to choose a name, Danyelle said she drew from her love of music and her desire to create something much more dynamic than the average plant store.

“The namesake of the shop is the “Wildflowers” album by Tom Petty, because I’m a die-hard, crazy Tom Petty fan,” Danyelle said.

“And I wanted the shop to be more of a market. There are a lot of vendors in here, and I plan on getting my food handler’s permit and liquor license so we can have plant-based food and cocktails here. And I really want the shop to be centered around our workshops, too — I want it to be an immersive experience.”

The goal of Wildflower Market is to be a hub for all things local, Danyelle said. The shop features things like jewelry, candles, artwork and more from local artisans. The plants, which include peace lillies, philodendrons, pothos and everything in between, come from local wholesalers or Danyelle’s and her mother’s backyard greenhouses.

What sets Wildflower Market apart, Danyelle said, is the host of workshops and classes it offers. Each month, the shop offers potting workshops, candlemaking, yoga and tai chi classes, cross-stitching courses and more, each hosted by a local maker.

The most popular monthly workshop is called Full Moon Fever, where attendees can practice meditation, manifestation and sound healing and have their tarot cards read while enjoying snacks and cocktails.

“I think having plants around and hosting workshops definitely makes everyone feel more grounded,” Danyelle said. “This is such a safe space.”

As a woman entrepreneur, Danyelle said she’s appreciative of what she’s accomplished so far with her mother and daughter by her side.

“I’m really proud of Wildflower Market, and I think it’s a beautiful thing that I get to lead by example with my daughter,” Danyelle said. “And my mom is an incredibly strong woman, and she’s never owned her own business before, so she’s in here learning the ropes, too, which is amazing.

“I think the community is really open to women-owned businesses and is more supportive now than it has been in the past.”

