As our loved ones get older, the risks of Alzheimer’s and dementia increase, which makes it even more important to encourage and develop healthy habits sooner rather than later.

“Mental deterioration can be detected through a variety of signs. A few of these include memory loss, confusion, disorientation, social withdrawal, and even a decrease in appetite or weight,” Laura O’Hara, a registered dietician at the ArchWell Health Center in Tulsa, said in an interview.

When age-related health issues become more recognizable, O’Hara recommends encouraging healthy eating, physical fitness, social activities and regularly doing cognitive activities, such as games and puzzles.

Developing conditions like heart disease, stroke and diabetes from unhealthy eating habits can add more risk to mental deterioration, she said.

It can also “increase behavioral symptoms and cause unintentional weight loss, which can then increase their risk for malnutrition,” O’Harra said.

Limiting the amount of saturated fats and refined sugars — as well as eating foods like veggies, fruits and whole grains — and constant hydration will help significantly, she explained.

In areas that have less access to get nutritional needs met affordably, people can get guidance from ArchWell Health on “how to eat healthily on a budget, give meal prepping and planning tips and tricks,” she said.

ArchWell can also provide resources to food banks or even help with SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) applications, she said.

“A lack of access to foods that support a healthy diet and brain function may have a greater impact on older adults due to the social and environmental determinants they face,” O’Hara said.

Food isn’t the only thing to look out for when considering cognitive health improvement. The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America recommends also limiting alcohol intake, smoking and improving sleeping habits, according to a news release.

Even “maintaining an active social life is very important for brain health, cognitive stimulation and mood,” the release states.

Regularly seeing a doctor to check blood pressure, having memory screenings and discussing current medications is recommended, as well.

Encouraging these changes is great, but developing healthy habits with your loved one is even more beneficial, O’Hara said.

“Having a loved one or friend join in adapting to these healthy habits can be encouraging to seniors and help them stay accountable, “ she continued.

Creating small and achievable goals in building healthy habits is more helpful than stopping one habit completely, she said.

“It is much easier to start a new habit like adding fruit to your dessert instead of cutting dessert out completely,” she added.

“Aging is a natural part of life. By implementing small but sustainable diet and lifestyle changes, seniors can boost cognitive health and live a happy and healthy lifestyle for years to come. It is also an important reminder that food is cultural, comforting, and enjoyable to us in our own unique ways and not one single meal or day will make or break their overall health goals,” O’Hara said.