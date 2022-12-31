Take it easy: Enter 2023 on a peaceful, relaxing note

Many view the start of a new year as an invitation to push themselves harder. Whether they set a goal to walk 10,000 steps each day, train for a half marathon or learn to do a pullup, Jan. 1, for many people, signifies embarking on a new physical challenge.

But conversely, turning inward and pushing yourself to truly relax could be the key to starting 2023 on a positive note, said Deb Worthington, owner of Transcendent Tulsa, 1401 E. 11th St.

Transcendent Tulsa is a local, women-owned business designed to help people along in their journey of self-exploration and healing. The business, which has been open for about two-and-a-half years, offers a wide variety of tools, technologies and classes to provide a calm, tranquil environment for clients to learn more about themselves, recover from trauma and find reprieve from the busyness of everyday life.

“Being relaxed, clear and centered means you’re going to make better decisions and you’re going to be calmer, which is what a lot of people in our world need right now,” Worthington said. “We help people learn how to calm their systems so they can navigate this world better, be more productive at work and also stimulate their own creative sides.”

Practices from Transcendent Tulsa, as well as offerings from other local organizations, can help you start 2023 with intentional self-care and self-discovery. Getting in touch with your spiritual side is imperative now as many are recovering from the effects of the pandemic and lockdown procedures, Worthington said.

“After COVID, everybody seems to be in fight or flight mode, and even if they’re not, they’ve forgotten what their baseline of peace is, and they don’t know how to get it back,” Worthington said. “Our No. 1 job is helping each person regain their center and help their body remember what it feels like to relax. You can’t explore and gain insight if you’re not at peace.”

The second objective of practices offered at Transcendent Tulsa is to help people recognize their autonomy when it comes to their mental health and inner spiritual life, Worthington said.

“We work on empowering the individual to take responsibility for their life and remind them that they have everything they need inside of them to self-heal,” Worthington said. “We help them take the practices they learn here and replicate them in their life so they can have an easier human walk and, hopefully, one that is more satisfying.”

If one is new to the idea of self-exploration, there’s no need to worry. All that’s required is an open mind and heart, Worthington said.

“Just be willing and open-minded enough to have an experience, and remember that it’s a journey, and it may take a while to build a framework for understanding yourself,” Worthington said.

One of the biggest ways Worthington helps her clients enter a relaxed state is by utilizing the Lucia N°03 Light Machine. Worthington has three machines (the only three in Oklahoma) and uses them in group or individual sessions with clients.

The machine uses a bright, stroboscopic light that allows each practitioner to enter the hypnagogic state, defined as the condition between sleeping and waking, Worthington said. The light can help each person

quickly access a deep meditative state and may mimic a psychedelic experience, with colorful shapes and patterns emerging behind closed eyes while music plays through headphones.

The reported benefits Worthington hears from her clients are feeling an increased sense of calm and remembering what it feels like to be deeply relaxed, as well as feeling more centered and having more awareness in their everyday lives.

“The light works with your biology in a safe way to help you reach a relaxed, expanded state,” Worthington said. “Whether you’re wanting more creativity, better health, peace or healing from trauma, you can work at those things from this deeper state of consciousness.”

Sound therapy is another important offering from Worthington and her counterparts at Transcendent Tulsa. Sound therapy sessions are designed to help each client immerse themselves in a full-body meditation experience, Worthington said. Two types of sound therapy — sound bath sessions and quantum sound voice code therapy sessions — are available.

Sound bath sessions, available for groups or individuals, are the more popular treatment and involve the use of Himalayan singing bowls, gongs, tingsha and chimes played by a trained facilitator to bring about relaxed, meditative states in each participant. The sounds created by these instruments can help lower cortisol levels, calm the nervous system, soothe emotions and clear the mind.

“Our practitioners feed sound frequencies into your system to balance, relax and harmonize you,” Worthington said.

Practitioners at Transcendent Tulsa also sell Tibetan bowls and teach people how to play them and incorporate them into their meditation practice.

Quantum sound voice code therapy sessions, available for individuals or couples, involve measuring the sound frequencies of one’s voice and vocal structure. These vocal measurements are used to assess one’s character strengths and weaknesses and any core emotional issues one might be dealing with.

Then, each person receives a customized soundtrack designed to harmonize and restore the energy in the body, which they listen to through headphones using Tesla coil scalar energy technology while seated. This process can help each participant release energy patterns and alter their perception and dissolve old practices or habits that are no longer serving them, Worthington said.

“What we’re doing at Transcendent Tulsa is feeding frequencies, whether it’s light frequencies, sound frequencies or frequencies for your voice, we’re delivering them in different ways to enhance your system on all levels,” Worthington said.

Essential for gaining balance and relaxation in your life is starting a breathwork practice, Worthington said. Breathwork sessions are available for individuals or groups and involve each participant lying on a mat with an eye mask while a facilitator leads the sessions. Breathing through the mouth in a vigorous, circular way can feel very healing and cathartic for participants and can allow them to access their innermost selves.

“It’s learning to use your own breath to access altered states of consciousness in a safe way,” Worthington said. “It’s a really rewarding way to work with trauma and emotional content.”

Challenging yourself to try spiritual and self-exploration practices at places like Transcendent Tulsa and others will help you increase your awareness and start the new year on the right foot, Worthington said.

“It’s priceless in the world we live in today to discover something new about yourself and learn how to put your body in a peaceful state,” Worthington said.

Here are some of the places in Tulsa that can help you achieve a sense of peace and relaxation as you take on 2023.

H2Oasis Float Center and Tea House, 6564 E. 51st St. — Float therapy allows your body to be free of gravity, which facilitates better rest and recovery. This process also lowers your blood pressure, increases blood flow, releases endorphins and accelerates muscle recovery, just to name a few benefits.

Jaylene Johnston Wellness Therapies, 5327 S. Sheridan Road — Jaylene Johnston is a shamanic practitioner and Reiki master teacher with over 2,000 hours of training in disciplines such as shamanic healing, chakra therapy, Reiki treatments, craniosacral therapy and more. Johnston uses these techniques to balance her clients’ energy and help them achieve wellness in their minds and bodies.

Modern Health Services, 5317 S. Sheridan Road — Dr. Brindha Subramaniam offers a host of wellness services, including BioSound healing therapy and AO digital body scans that use sound frequencies identifying symptoms of health problems.

Wildflower Market, 3314 S. Peoria Ave. — This trendy Brookside plant shop also offers a variety of classes and workshops. Their popular full moon fever workshops involve tarot readings, drum circles, intention setting and more.

Tulsa Yoga Meditation Center, 5319 S. Sheridan Road — Tulsa Yoga Meditation Center has a wide variety of classes and workshops, teaching things like yoga, Buddhist meditation, Ayurveda and Vedic education. Classes, offered both in person and online, take place every day of the week.

Poppi’s Spa and Lounge, 302 S. Frankfort Ave. — In addition to a variety of spa treatments, Poppi’s has a Color Pod that uses chromotherapy is a method of treatment that uses the visible spectrum (colors) of electromagnetic light to treat diseases and to affect mood or emotions.

Featured video: