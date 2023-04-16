The 26th annual Red Ribbon Gala, the primary fund-raising event for Tulsa CARES, which helps provide services to those living with HIV/AIDS, will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Cox Business Convention Center, 100 Civic Center.

The theme for this year’s event is “Red Disco Chic,” and the evening will feature cocktails, dinner, dancing and a live auction. Former Miss USA and native Tulsan Olivia Jordan will serve as the evening’s mistress of ceremonies, and live music will be supplied by DJ Charlie B from Los Angeles and Tulsa’s own DJ Logan Bruhn.

Ryan Jude Tanner and Jay Krottinger, whose credits include co-producing the Tony Award-winning shows “Pippin” and “Oklahoma!” as well as the new musical version of “The Outsiders,” are the co-chairmen for this year’s gala, and have set a goal of raising $1 million to further Tulsa CARES’s mission to improve community health with comprehensive, client-tailored care that is rooted in principles of empowerment, self-worth, inclusion, and hope.

“This event has the potential to make history for Tulsa CARES,” Tanner said. “Each year, our goal is to raise more money to serve more clients, and achieving this year’s million-dollar goal is key to reaching those who need this vital care. This is my forth time to chair Red Ribbon and I’m confident we’ll hit our number.”

Kate Neary, Tulsa CARES’ chief executive officer, said, “We are tremendously grateful to have such generous supporters who believe in our work and the clients we serve, many of whom represent some of the most vulnerable in our community.”

In addition to the festivities, Christopher Murphy and Ben Stewart will be honored with the Patricia G. Chernicky Luminary Award for their support of Tulsa CARES and other philanthropic organizations.

Tanner said that the evening will also include a tribute to Emmy Award-winning actor and comedian Leslie Jordan, who died in October 2022.

“Leslie had taken part in several galas in the past, and we had talked about inviting him for this year’s event before he passed,” Tanner said.

Tulsa CARES, founded in 1991, is the largest and most comprehensive provider of HIV/AIDS and Hepatitis C prevention and care in the state. In 2022, Tulsa CARES served more than 1,100 clients from 23 counties in northeastern Oklahoma; the average household income of a Tulsa CARES client that year was less than $15,000.

Tulsa CARES’ integrated programs work to remove barriers to care, and staff members are committed to helping clients achieve their personal and health goals. The organization is focused on prevention, care coordination, medical care, mental health care, housing, and nutrition.

Tickets for the gala are $1,000, with Next Generation tickets, for those 40 and under, $250. Sponsorships are available.

To purchase and more information: redribbongala.org. For more information on Tulsa CARES, including volunteer and other support opportunities: tulsacares.org.