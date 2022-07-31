 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
People & Places

People & Places: Lemon-Aid partners with Mother Road Market

  • 0
Lemon Aid

Katie Eller Murray was 11 years old when she started the Lemon-Aid Project to raise money for homeless Tulsans. The Labor Day tradition returns with a kickoff event at the Mother Road Market Sept. 2. 

 Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World file

The Lemon-Aid Project, an annual fundraising event to benefit Tulsa nonprofits that help homeless people, will host a kickoff event, 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at Mother Road Market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave.

Founded by Katie Eller Murray, the Lemon-Aid Project encourages young people to set up lemonade stands during the Labor Day weekend, with the money from sales to be donated this year to Lindsey House, a Tulsa nonprofit that serves women and children.

Lindsey House provides families with housing while they take part in a year-long curriculum focused on financial literacy, workplace proficiency and life skills. Families are able to live at Lindsey House up to two years as they build on and implement the lessons they’ve learned through the curriculum.

The launch event will have live music, games, a punch wall with prizes and, of course, lemonade. Volunteers can pick up their Lemon-Aid Kits, which include lemonade, cups, official T-shirt and poster.

People are also reading…

To volunteer and more information: thelemonaidproject.org.

Featured video:

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ask the Doctors: Observational studies shed light on diet soda consumption

Dear Doctors: There is some folklore that diet pop is bad for you. I gave up sugar and most carbohydrates to help with weight and A1C control, but I continued to drink diet cola. What do the actual studies — ones that are not from biased sources and are peer-reviewed — say about diet cola?

Manchin, Schumer in surprise deal on health, energy, taxes

Manchin, Schumer in surprise deal on health, energy, taxes

In a startling turnabout, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin have reached an expansive agreement that had eluded them for months on health care, energy and climate issues, taxes on higher earners and corporations and trimming the federal debt. The two Democrats say the Senate will vote on the wide-ranging measure next week, setting up President Joe Biden and Democrats for an unexpected victory they can claim in the runup to November congressional elections in which their control of Congress is in peril. A House vote would come afterward, perhaps later in August. Unanimous Republican opposition in both chambers seems certain.

Ask the Doctors: Skin gets thinner as people age

Dear Doctors: Why does our skin get thinner and more fragile as we age? My mom is 67, and it's happening to her. She reached for something between the couch cushions, and the pressure tore her skin. She also bruises more easily than before. How can you protect aging skin?

Kim threatens to use nukes amid tensions with US, S. Korea

Kim threatens to use nukes amid tensions with US, S. Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has warned he’s ready to use his nuclear weapons in potential military conflicts with the United States and South Korea. State media reported Kim made such a warning in a Wednesday speech marking the 69th anniversary of the end of the 1950-53 Korean War. Some experts say Kim's threats were apparently meant to boost internal unity in the impoverished country suffering pandemic-related economic difficulties. Kim also called South Korea's new president “a confrontation maniac” who’s gone further than past South Korean leaders. Some observers expect more North Korean threats before the United States and South Korea hold military drills the North views as an invasion rehearsal.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Will you try it? Velveeta has made a cheese-infused vodka

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert