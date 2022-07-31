People & Places: Lemon-Aid partners with Mother Road Market

The Lemon-Aid Project, an annual fundraising event to benefit Tulsa nonprofits that help homeless people, will host a kickoff event, 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at Mother Road Market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave.
Founded by Katie Eller Murray, the Lemon-Aid Project encourages young people to set up lemonade stands during the Labor Day weekend, with the money from sales to be donated this year to Lindsey House, a Tulsa nonprofit that serves women and children.
Lindsey House provides families with housing while they take part in a year-long curriculum focused on financial literacy, workplace proficiency and life skills. Families are able to live at Lindsey House up to two years as they build on and implement the lessons they’ve learned through the curriculum.
The launch event will have live music, games, a punch wall with prizes and, of course, lemonade. Volunteers can pick up their Lemon-Aid Kits, which include lemonade, cups, official T-shirt and poster.
To volunteer and more information: thelemonaidproject.org.
