Outlook: Plenty of great places available in Tulsa area for hiking

There are also plenty of side trails that people have established. Depending on where you are on a trail, it can be easy to forget you’re in the middle of a city.

Shebert-Smith had an auspicious beginning on Turkey Mountain’s trails. She got lost, with no water in 90-degree heat. Now, she’s a trail regular, often times with her dog, Auggie Doggie, accompanying her. She also helps lead an ultra-running training group Tuesday nights (check out Training on Turkey — TOTs — on Facebook).

While Shebert-Smith admits Turkey Mountain can’t compete with the stunning views of the Rocky Mountains, Turkey Mountain has taught her something.

“I like to tell people when I moved to Oklahoma that Oklahoma taught me to slow down, first of all, and it taught me to pay attention to detail,” she said.

“In Denver, you have the grand feeling of the Rocky Mountains’ vastness, views everywhere you turn. In Oklahoma, you have to slow down and take in really small details and find all these hidden moments of beauty and moments that kind of take your breath away and deserve your attention. Turkey Mountain certainly has that feeling.”