Outdoor fitness court unveiled in Pryor

PRYOR — Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. was among officials who, during a Friday ceremony, helped christen an outdoor fitness court at Pryor Creek Recreation Center.

The capital project is a featured part of a 2022 initiative launched by National Fitness Campaign (NFC), a nationwide wellness consulting firm that partners with cities and schools to plan, build and fund healthy communities.

The City of Pryor Creek and other select recipients from around the country were awarded $30,000 grants from NFC to help support the program. In addition to grant funding, local funding and sponsorships from Cherokee Nation and Mid America Industrial Park contributed to make the outdoor fitness court possible in Pryor.

“After many months of planning, fund raising, and budgeting, the vision of our Outdoor Fitness Court is finally a reality,” Pryor mayor Larry Lees said in a news release. “Our Recreation Center Board and Recreation Center Director have worked together with awesome teamwork for the benefit of our Pryor Creek citizens to make this project the fitness tool we all hoped for.”

The outdoor fitness court like the one in Pryor is a rarity in rural communities. It allows users to leverage their own body weight to get a complete workout using seven stations. Users age 14-up can download a free Fitness Court App — a coach-in-your-pocket style platform — that transforms the outdoor gym into a digitally supported wellness experience.

“We are excited to have the Pryor Creek Recreation Center join us in the journey to health and wellness as we make a positive impact across America,” Mitch Menaged, NFC’s founder, said. “The addition of the fitness court and ongoing engagement in healthy lifestyles demonstrates a tremendous commitment to the community.”

NFC developed the trademarked seven-station system in 2012 hoping to inspire municipalities to transform public spaces into community fitness hubs.