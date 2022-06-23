 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
On Nutrition: Why so many carbs in my 'sugar-free' candy?

Dear Dr. Blonz: Attempting to cut back on carbs, I bought some “sugar-free” candy with maltitol as its primary ingredient. The Nutrition Facts information lists sugars as 0 grams per serving, but shows carbohydrates as 25 grams! Is maltitol just another form of sugar? — D.W., via email

Dear D.W.: Maltitol is another form of sugar — in this case, sugar alcohol. Sugar alcohols are carbohydrate sweeteners that cannot be utilized by the decay-causing plaque bacteria in the mouth. Others include sorbitol, mannitol and xylitol. Per FDA regulations, if the only sweeteners are sugar alcohols, the product can be labeled “sugar-free.”

Sugar alcohols do get digested, but not efficiently, because they are metabolized differently from other carbohydrates. These “sweets” do not cause blood glucose to rise and insulin to respond like typical carbohydrates do. There will be some calories, so the number of grams will be listed in the label’s “Carbohydrate” category. Sugar alcohols are not considered “Added Sugars” for labeling purposes, but the amount per serving can be shown as a voluntary listing on a separate “Sugar Alcohols” line.

Read more about sugar alcohols at b.link/qxagxq.

Dear Dr. Blonz: I appreciate your column about the shelf life of eggs, but I have some additional questions. What is the best method to handle home-raised eggs? Those usually have to be washed, but should that be done when they are gathered, or right before use? When I had hens in the backyard, I carefully numbered the fresh eggs so I always knew how old they were. Slightly older eggs, laid at least a week prior, peel better for hard-boiling and work better in baking recipes. I miss my sweet little hens. — M.A., via email

Dear M.A.: As eggs exit the hen through the cloaca, each gets coated with a thin protein-based protective layer called the cuticle, or bloom. This coating contains antimicrobial substances to protect the egg’s viability as it sits. Hen- or farm-fresh eggs can last for a couple of weeks at room temperature. Be sure you know what you have, though: If they are fertile eggs (where the hen’s roommate was a rooster), there could be other things going inside the shell.

Fresh-laid eggs are not sterile. The protective layer is meant to sustain the viability of a fertile egg long enough for the baby chick to develop; it does not make eggs more nutritious or safer for handling. On the egg’s surface, even with an intact cuticle, there is a genuine risk of harmful microorganisms being present, including salmonella and Campylobacter. Whatever the unwashed eggs come in contact with will likely get a dose. The act of lifting them to write the date involves various types of contact, as will the process of cracking them, where pieces of the shell can go in unpredictable directions.

Given adherence to safe-food practices, there is no need to wash properly handled farm-fresh eggs. However, it is reasonable to wash eggs before use to limit these unknowns. Read more on fresh-laid egg safety at b.link/5kmef6.

Ed Blonz, Ph.D., is a nutrition scientist and an assistant clinical professor at the University of California, San Francisco. He is the author of the digital book “The Wellness Supermarket Buying Guide” (2012), which is also available as a free digital resource at blonz.com/guide.

Send questions to: “On Nutrition,” Ed Blonz, c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO, 64106. Send email inquiries to questions@blonz.com.

