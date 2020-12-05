On Nutrition: Storing ground flaxseed in freezer

Dear Dr. Blonz: I have been grinding my flaxseed and storing it in the refrigerator for use on my breakfast cereal. I typically grind enough to last a month or so. However, a recent article about how the omega fats in flaxseed can oxidize suggested I should not continue this routine. Is this a correct assumption? — F.S., Berkeley, California

Dear F.S.: Unground flaxseeds last a while; be sure to check the expiration date on this and any product. Grinding and storing them in a well-sealed container in the refrigerator should be fine, but consider shifting your storage to the freezer, as this would provide an extra measure of protection from heat and light. As a general rule, the closer to the time of use that you grind the seeds, the better.

Dear Dr. Blonz: I enjoy roasted nuts, especially almonds. But are they as healthy as the raw versions? — A.L., online

Dear A.L.: Nuts and seeds tend to be healthful foods, and almonds are no exception. The nutritional differences between roasted and raw almonds are not that significant, so my advice is to stick with the ones you prefer. I also enjoy roasted almonds, which are now available in a variety of flavors.