On Nutrition: Statins not a license to neglect healthful diet

Dear Dr. Blonz: There is a constant argument at our house about the role of statins in helping determine what you should eat. If a person who formerly had elevated cholesterol takes a statin drug and it succeeds in bringing their level into the normal range, is there any reason, aside from weight gain, why they should not eat high-fat, high-cholesterol foods? I am frustrated by this person bragging that they are now insulated from the dangers of their diet. — M.T., Broken Arrow, Oklahoma

Dear M.T.: Medications to control an elevated blood cholesterol level should not be thought of as a license to eat and live in an unhealthful manner. Taking a statin, or any cholesterol-lowering drug, provides an artificial means to correct a symptom of imbalance in the body. Whether due to a genetic predisposition, poor diet or lifestyle factors, the cholesterol becomes elevated for a reason. It makes little sense to then dismiss the problem with thoughts that a pharmaceutically lowered cholesterol level fixes everything. It may provide a means to correct the symptom, but it does not relieve us of the responsibility to treat our bodies with care.