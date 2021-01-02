On Nutrition: Safety of ongoing mushroom consumption raises questions

As exciting as this all is, it is essential to not get ahead of the science. I mention this because the compounds in mushrooms evolved to protect the mushroom’s ability to grow and propagate. They are in the mushroom to help the mushroom, not us, so they can be present in tiny amounts (although with some toxins, this is enough!). Does this all change if we “extract” a specific component from a mushroom’s symphony of self-made compounds and then give it to a human at higher levels? It can be an undertaking with some risks, so caution is advised. We should understand what’s going on as best we can to avoid inadvertently ingesting something that can cause harm. (See b.link/vpxxw for a general take on mushrooms.)

I am familiar with reishi being taken as a tea or added to a coffee product; it can also be dried and used as a dietary supplement. I am not very familiar with the roasting of reishi for use as a coffee substitute. It is unclear whether and how a roasting process might affect reishi’s bioactive compounds. Could there be potential interactions with health conditions, medications or other dietary supplements? If it will be used as a routine beverage, will there be an effect from chronic usage?