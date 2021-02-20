On Nutrition: Safety concerns about reusing plastic bottles

Dear Dr. Blonz: I have heard that harmful changes can occur in water bottle plastic during heating in a microwave. While I don't microwave these bottles, I have been opting to reuse them after washing, drying and refilling them with fresh water. After this, they are put in the refrigerator. As part of my treatment, I run the bottle's neck under an instant hot water tap to sanitize it (even though I am the only one using these bottles). Would this be considered heating the plastic and therefore harmful? I drink lots of water and reuse plastic water bottles for their portability. I want to keep doing this but want your thoughts on this subject. Thank you. — D.M., Phoenix

Dear D.M.: Most commercially packaged plastic water bottles are designed for a single use. These bottles, or any plastic for that matter, should not be put in a microwave unless it specifically states that it is microwave-safe. There is an underlying concern regarding reuse that consumers will not adequately clean and dry the containers between uses. There are bacteria on our hands and mouth, and they easily get on and in bottles when used. The failure to clean and dry properly makes the bottle a convenient breeding ground for potential problems. Consider also that the narrow mouths of commercially packed water bottles make them challenging to wash and rinse. My thought is it's best to avoid this type of reuse. If, however, you are still planning to reuse plastic water bottles, here are some reasonable strategies — but these are not a guarantee of safety.