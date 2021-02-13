On Nutrition: Resources for rare conditions

The body has an enzyme that breaks down this muscle-relaxing substance in a matter of minutes. But unknown to me, the anesthesiologist and the surgeon, this particular enzyme is deficient in my body — so the muscle-relaxation effect lingered. After a lot of anxiety among family members in the waiting room and head-scratching by the doctors, they thought this deficiency might be the issue.

Needless to say, it was an ordeal, as I remained locked in my body, not knowing what was going on — not to mention the discomfort of the breathing tube and all the health professionals hovering over me. I was awake and heard them talking. I desperately tried to send them a signal that I was awake. Focusing all my efforts to get my foot to move, I finally got it to jerk. One of the nurses noticed it and commented, but it was dismissed as a muscle twitch. "No, I am here!" I recall screaming in silence.