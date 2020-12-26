On Nutrition: Nutty opinions on roasted nuts

Dear Dr. Blonz: In a recent column, you gave some information on roasted nuts. I have read the book "Diet and Salad" by Norman Walker, D.Sc., in which he wrote: "Nuts which have been cooked, roasted or otherwise subjected to excessive heat are harmful on account of the change which takes place in the fat under these conditions. The reaction on (sic) the liver and gall bladder is then detrimental and may sooner or later interfere with the complete and proper function of these organs."

Given this, you might want to rethink your answer or at least do a bit more research. — V.R., via email

Dear V.R.: Thanks for your note, but I have no confidence in the scientific statements and related opinions of Norman W. Walker. The records I consulted indicate that he was a businessman, not a scientist. The book you cite indicates Walker had a D.Sc. (doctor of science), and on others of his books, his name is followed by "Ph.D." However, I could find no indication of any earned graduate degree in nutrition or any field related to food science or health.