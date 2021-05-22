On Nutrition: No worries about salad dressing thickeners

Dear Dr. Blonz: Please provide more information about the xanthan gum and cellulose gel that I find in my fat-free salad dressings. I tend to eat a lot of salad, and the dressings taste fine, but is there a reason to be concerned about eating these components on a regular basis? — S.F., San Jose, California

Dear S.F.: Dressing provides a flavor accent for the salad components, but to do this effectively, it must provide a light, easily distributed coating, and leave a pleasant mouth-feel. The two ingredients you mentioned serve these purposes in commercially produced dressing.

Xanthan gum is made from a specially fermented cornstarch syrup. It was created in the 1960s at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s research station in Peoria, Illinois, as part of a project to find new uses for surplus corn. Xanthan gum helps to thicken foods’ texture and stabilize components in a mixture. It has proven to be quite versatile: Aside from salad dressings, it’s used in puddings, sauces, baked goods and desserts. Because it is made from corn, xanthan gum should be avoided by those who are allergic, but aside from that, there do not appear to be any problems associated with its use.

Cellulose gum is made from the fibrous cell walls of plants. It is a naturally occurring thickener used in dressings, ice creams and puddings.