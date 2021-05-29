On Nutrition: Many methods of turning regular coffee into decaf

Dear Dr. Blonz: I drink decaffeinated coffee, but have been hearing about dangers from the methods used to remove the caffeine. Is organic decaf any safer? — S.A., San Diego

Dear S.A.: To make decaf coffee, you want to remove caffeine while leaving all other substances in place. This requires the use of a caffeine solvent and specialized methods. Solvents currently in use include water, methylene chloride, ethyl acetate, triglycerides or pressurized carbon dioxide.

One “indirect” method involves taking a load of green coffee beans and placing them in a quantity of water. All water-soluble substances, including caffeine, are drawn into the water. This solution is separated from the coffee beans, and that first batch of beans is discarded. The next step is a process that selectively removes the caffeine from the solution. This can be done using a different solvent that is subsequently eliminated, along with its caffeine, or by passing the caffeine-rich water extract through a specially treated charcoal filter that grabs only the caffeine. The latter process is referred to as the Swiss Water Process. What’s left is a working solution containing all water-soluble components, minus caffeine.