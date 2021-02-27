On Nutrition: Managing Type 2 diabetes

Diabetes is present when there’s insufficient insulin to get the glucose out of the bloodstream and into the cells. Type 1 diabetes is when the pancreas is unable to produce and release insulin. In such cases, replacement insulin is given, usually by injection. More common is Type 2 diabetes; this occurs when the pancreas can still produce and release insulin but can’t keep up with the demand, so blood glucose levels remain elevated. Treatment can include diet and lifestyle adjustments or medications to stimulate the pancreas to release more insulin. Type 2 diabetes used to be known as “adult-onset” diabetes because it was seen mainly in adults but now it is prevalent in children, as well.

Here’s the connection between Type 2 diabetes and weight: As fat cells increase in size, they tend to become less sensitive to insulin. This insulin resistance means that the body needs more insulin to clear the same amount of glucose from the bloodstream. Obesity, in essence, can overwork the pancreas until it becomes unable to keep up. Between 80% and 90% of those with Type 2 diabetes are obese. This also helps explain why those with this type of diabetes often experience dramatic improvements when they lose some pounds and change the way they eat.

There are short- and long-term health risks if blood glucose remains elevated. The bottom line with any diabetic condition is to keep the glucose within normal limits. This can be done with diet, exercise and medication, along with regular monitoring of blood glucose levels. For more on managing diabetes, see b.link/wb6c3.

Send questions to: “On Nutrition,” Ed Blonz, c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO, 64106. Send email inquiries to questions@blonz.com.