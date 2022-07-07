On Nutrition: Is ice cream with crystals safe to eat?

Dear Dr. Blonz: I found an unopened pint of ice cream in my freezer that had been buried for about a year. I was disappointed to see that it had ice crystals, just like another container I had opened and resealed a number of times. What causes this, can it be stopped, and is there any danger from eating older ice cream in which this happens? — S.Q., Chicago

Dear S.Q.: Harmless water crystals can form on the surface of frozen foods during storage as the product’s temperature fluctuates above and below freezing. Water typically freezes into large ice crystals, but such crystals in a frozen dessert would lend an undesirably coarse texture.

There are methods to keep crystals tiny in ice cream and other frozen desserts; one involves constant stirring while the product is gradually chilled to the final storage temperature. When done correctly, it only allows mini crystals to form, and the dessert retains its smooth texture. Modern techniques chill frozen desserts using liquid nitrogen (-320 degrees F); with this method, the food chills faster than ice crystals can form.

Also important is temperature stability from the time the dessert is made until it is served. We all likely have experience with products whose temperature handling broke down along the way. (If this happens repeatedly, keep track of the particular products you purchased or the stores where you did so. Also investigate whether your freezer may be at fault.)

Ice cream in a carton can have a bit of “dead space” above the product. It is this, and any additional space once the dessert begins getting dished out, where the water in the ice cream can evaporate and refreeze during normal temperature fluctuations. The idea that water can vaporize at freezer temperatures may seem strange, but it can and does, given that the dry air in the freezer can pull the moisture out of the dessert. This rule of physics also helps explain the science behind freeze-drying and why some freezers had to be defrosted periodically (before the widespread use of mechanisms that do it automatically).

The longer it takes to use up a carton of ice cream, the greater the risk of crystal formation; keeping it out at room temperature for any length of time adds to the problem. However, crystal formation can be prevented by putting wax paper or some other moisture barrier on top of the dessert before returning it to the freezer. You may find that lower-fat frozen desserts have a greater tendency to form crystals, as these tend to have more water per unit weight.

Dear Dr. Blonz: I am not allergic to milk, but I am definitely lactose intolerant. Where can I find a bread spread that contains no milk solids? — J.B., San Diego

Dear J.B.: The solids in milk will have proteins that anyone with a milk allergy must avoid. But your concern is lactose, and there is hardly any lactose in spreadable fats. With few exceptions, spreadable fats, including margarine and butter, get 100% of their calories from fat. This means there is no carbohydrate, and therefore no lactose, in these products. A cup of butter, for example, will have only about one-tenth of a gram of lactose.

Check the breakdown of your product on its Nutrition Facts panel to verify the absence of that carbohydrate. Even if there were a couple of grams per serving, it’s doubtful that would be enough to cause a reaction in people susceptible to lactose intolerance. You might also consider adopting the European practice of using olive oil as a spread, with added herbs for flavor.

Ed Blonz, Ph.D., is a nutrition scientist and an assistant clinical professor at the University of California, San Francisco. He is the author of the digital book “The Wellness Supermarket Buying Guide” (2012), which is also available as a free digital resource at blonz.com/guide.