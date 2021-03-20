On Nutrition: Human digestive system designed for a mixed diet

Digestion begins even before the first bite: The cephalic phase starts when we see, smell or even think about food. We have all experienced our stomachs rumbling in anticipation of a meal. This is also connected to our tendency to eat meals at the same time most days, and becomes especially noticeable when a meal is delayed. In the cephalic phase, acid gets released in the stomach in preparation for the food about to arrive. In the mouth, chewing increases a food's surface area and mixes it with our enzyme-containing saliva to facilitate the actions ahead.

The stomach is our high-acid, muscular churning compartment that denatures proteins. The acid environment activates certain enzymes involved in protein digestion, and it can also help destroy unwanted microorganisms hitchhiking on the food. The stomach is spared from self-digestion by a protective layer of mucus. Those with the misfortune of having gastroesophageal reflux disease, or GERD, have experienced the discomfort of the stomach acid splashing up into the esophagus, where that protection is not present.