On Nutrition: How dangerous are the nitrates in foods?

Dear Dr. Blonz: My brother and I did genetic tests after precancerous polyps were found during his routine colonoscopy. (Our father died of colon cancer.) Both our genetic tests came back negative for the genes that increase that risk. My brother's polyps were found at an early stage, so he should be fine, but we are both on regular monitoring programs.

We have changed our lifestyles and eating habits — being more active and having more fruits, vegetables and fiber. I have grown to like greens such as spinach, but have learned that these and some other vegetables contain nitrates, which can become carcinogenic nitrosamines. This was a bit of a shock. Do these foods need to be avoided, or at least limited? How dangerous are the nitrates in foods? — S.C., Chicago

Dear S.C.: It is difficult to learn that one is at increased risk for any cancer. It is good that you and your brother are being proactive with your diet, lifestyle and, of course, the periodic monitoring. These are all associated with decreasing your risk of colon cancer.