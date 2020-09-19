On Nutrition: Getting active, better late than never

We can’t undo years of inactivity with last-minute changes, but the body can be very forgiving. It’s better to make positive changes at any age than give up without trying. There is no antidote for aging, nor is there a magic product or formula that can assure good health. A wellness visit with your health professional can assess things as they are, and you can discuss options moving forward; perhaps you would benefit from a personal coach, or you can enroll in a class at your local Y. (Many facilities now offer online classes that can be done from home, if that better fits your needs.) Keeping your focus on the big picture and maintaining the right attitude will help you enjoy all the healthy years your body can give.