 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ON NUTRITION

On Nutrition: Get informed about your water

  • 0

Dear Dr. Blonz: I read your recent column on cans, solder and BPA. For years, I have been boiling water for tea or coffee in an old kettle, which has green stuff all around its exterior bottom surface. It is obvious that part was soldered. Does the boiling of the water act as a deterrent to any toxins from the kettle's solder? If not, what would the health consequences be in the short or long term? — H.D., Rio Vista, California

Dear H.D.: Although the green substance is on the exterior of the kettle, it may have resulted from minerals in your water accumulating over the years. The green color can be from limescale and mineral elements such as copper. You can see whether lead is involved by using a test kit, available online or at most hardware stores.

If you haven't already, review the mineral content of the water coming to your house.

People are also reading…

Six ground wells supply the water in your city of Rio Vista, California. If your home is on that municipal supply, you can access your local water report. (Check with your supplier, whose name and contact information should be on your water bill.) The next element to consider is the state of your home's plumbing, which will take more research as it will not be reflected on a municipal water report.

Boiling can destroy microbial elements such as bacteria, viruses, protozoa and parasites. But it does not destroy or remove potentially toxic minerals such as lead, chlorine, arsenic, copper, nitrates or radon, nor does it destroy other toxic chemicals. The only way to eliminate them is through a quality water filtration system.

It isn't easy to generalize about short- and long-term health impacts, as that will depend on the exposure type, level and duration, and your overall state of health. But it is best not to be in the dark about your water.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency publishes an annual consumer confidence report on drinking water quality. Check that out (visit b.link/hslf3y), and then look at the CDC's page on water quality and testing (visit b.link/6zbdbg).

Dear Dr. Blonz: Please settle a dispute at our house. Does removing the skin from chicken before you eat it get rid of a good proportion of the cholesterol? — F.R., Anderson, South Carolina

Dear F.R.: No. There is a small amount of cholesterol in the skin and its layer of fat. Once this is removed, however, the greater amount of cholesterol remains; it is present in every muscle cell of both light and dark meat.

This holds true for all animal products, including beef, pork, lamb and seafood. Buying leaner cuts of meats can reduce total fat, but it only slightly affects the dietary cholesterol in the meal.

Ed Blonz, Ph.D., is a nutrition scientist and an assistant clinical professor at the University of California, San Francisco. He is the author of the digital book "The Wellness Supermarket Buying Guide" (2012), which is also available as a free digital resource at blonz.com/guide.

Send questions to: "On Nutrition," Ed Blonz, c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO, 64106. Send email inquiries to questions@blonz.com

0 Comments

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden blasts 'MAGA Republicans,' 'sickening' attacks on FBI

Biden blasts 'MAGA Republicans,' 'sickening' attacks on FBI

President Joe Biden is forcefully defending the FBI as the agency and its employees have come under criticism and threats of violence since executing a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Florida residence earlier this month. Biden told a crowd of more than 500 at Wilkes University in Pennsylvania on Tuesday that “It’s sickening to see the new attacks on the FBI." Biden was also promoting his administration’s crime-prevention efforts and continuing to pressure Congress to revive a long-expired federal ban on assault-style weapons. Hailing firearm restrictions recently approved by Congress, Biden said, “We’re not stopping here.”

Biden rallies for Democrats, slams 'semi-fascism' in GOP

Biden rallies for Democrats, slams 'semi-fascism' in GOP

President Joe Biden is calling on Democrats “to vote to literally save democracy once again” in the midterm elections — and comparing Republican ideology to “semi-fascism” — as he leads a kickoff rally and a fundraiser in Maryland. Biden addressed an overflow crowd of thousands at a high school in Rockville Thursday. He told supporters: “You have to choose. Will we be a country that moves forward or a country that moves backward?” Democrats have seen their political hopes rebound in recent months amid a legacy-defining burst of action by Congress and the president. The Republican National Committee called Biden’s comments “despicable.”

Children of Austin, Mandlikova win matches | US Open updates

Children of Austin, Mandlikova win matches | US Open updates

The children of past champions Tracy Austin and Hana Mandlikova are making their own U.S. Open memories. Brandon Holt, Austin’s son, knocked off No. 10-seeded Taylor Fritz in four sets after advancing through the qualifying tournament into his first Grand Slam main draw. Austin was the 1979 and 1981 U.S. Open women's champion. Mandlikova’s daughter, Elizabeth Mandlik, received a wild card into the tournament and edged Tamara Zidansek in three sets. Mandlikova won the 1985 U.S. Open for one of her four Grand Slam singles titles.

COVID Vaccine Won't Raise Stroke Risk

COVID Vaccine Won't Raise Stroke Risk

TUESDAY, Aug. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- COVID-19 vaccines do not increase your risk for stroke, new research shows, but severe COVID infection does, and experts hope the finding will ease the concerns of those who are hesitant to get the shot.

US life expectancy plunged again in 2021, down nearly a year

US life expectancy plunged again in 2021, down nearly a year

U.S. life expectancy dropped for the second consecutive year in 2021, falling by nearly a year from 2020. That's according to a new government report. In the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the estimated American lifespan has shortened by nearly three years. The last comparable decrease happened in the early 1940s, during the height of World War II. The CDC reported the numbers Wednesday. COVID deaths were blamed for about half the decline in 2021. However, there were also some other big contributors, including drug overdoses, heart disease, suicide and chronic liver disease.

ADHD Drug Adderall in Short Supply

ADHD Drug Adderall in Short Supply

MONDAY, Aug. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Labor shortages at Teva Pharmaceuticals have made Adderall, a widely used attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) drug, hard to find in some drugstores.

Watch Now: Related Video

You may be grinding your teeth and not even know it

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert