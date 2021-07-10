On Nutrition: Frozen poultry safe to cook but not worth the time saved

Dear Dr. Blonz: Is it acceptable to cook frozen chicken breasts directly on the grill without defrosting them? My brother cooks them for about 15 minutes on a hot grill, turning frequently. He believes that the meat stays moister than if he started with thawed pieces.

I have eaten his grilled chicken, which was adequately cooked and quite moist. But is this a safe method? — S.C., Chicago

Dear S.C.: With this method, you would save the time it takes for the poultry to thaw; aside from that, I don’t see the advantage. The freezer-to-grill approach would have to be done with care to walk the line between an overcooked, leathery outside and an undercooked center. The thicker the piece of meat, the smaller the gap between these extremes.

You need time for the grill’s temperature to penetrate the meat, which will happen even slower if it is frozen. A grill that allows you to cook with indirect heat can provide more time for this process. Timing is critical with most cooking, but constant attention and a quick hand with the flipper will be the name of this game.

There are, of course, other methods of keeping chicken moist. Marinating before cooking can keep the meat moist and flavorful, and it can also hasten the defrost time. Basting during cooking can also help.