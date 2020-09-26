On Nutrition: Fat aids vitamin D absorption

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Dr. Blonz: I'm under the impression that vitamin D requires fat to be absorbed well. Does that mean they must be consumed at the same time? If I drink a glass of nonfat milk by itself, will I absorb less of its vitamin D? Also, is that why cod liver oil is one of the best ways to get vitamin D — because of the fat in the oil? — N.S.

Dear N.S.: Meal conditions can affect nutrient absorption, and this is a good example. Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin, and it requires some fat to facilitate its passage through the absorptive surface of the intestines. There are a number of studies in the scientific literature reporting that eating a meal that contains fat at the same time as taking a vitamin D supplement, or shortly after, does indeed result in significantly more absorption.

Cod liver oil does contain vitamin D and fat, but it can also contain a lot of vitamin A, which is harmful in large doses. Consult with your doctor, read labels and be careful not to overdo it. (Read more about cod liver oil at b.link/pkyuv.)