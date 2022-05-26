 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

On Nutrition: Examine the sea salt source

  • Updated
  • 0

Dear Dr. Blonz: I was at a large dinner party where they served sea salt with the meal. However, I have been avoiding modern sea salt if its source is evaporated seawater.

I have traveled extensively to islands in the Caribbean where seawater is channeled into successive ponds on land, where it is evaporated to salt crystals and harvested for market. These islands typically have limited sewage treatment facilities, and waste with toxic components is discharged directly into the sea. This makes me suspect of salt made this way. — B.T., Scottsdale, Arizona

Dear B.T.: The FDA has a strict “good manufacturing practice,” or GMP, for sea salt, and products adhering to the guidelines earn GRAS status: generally regarded as safe. While there can be trace amounts of heavy metals such as lead and arsenic in evaporated sea salt, they tend to be below the level of concern.

In recent years, though, science has discovered a different potential issue with sea salts: the presence of microplastics. Check out this article in National Geographic, which found microplastics in 90% of the evaporated salts it checked from around the world (visit b.link/4xzzx).

People are also reading…

This all makes the case for doing your homework before you buy. If considering a particular sea salt, read the product label about the purity of the water from which it was harvested. Get more answers by contacting the company, or checking online, to see if the brand has had purity issues in the past.

Dear Dr. Blonz: You often mention epidemiology when describing research, but I am not sure what that is. Could you give me a brief explanation? — S.F., Seattle

Dear S.F.: Epidemiology is the science that investigates connections between specific events, such as the occurrence of a disease, and a particular behavior pattern. In matters of nutrition, this could be an association between diet, exercise and a pattern of health or disease. Epidemiological research can help suggest what’s going on, but it cannot tell you what’s causing what with any precision. Some findings can be informative and on target, while others may only be coincidental.

For example, one study had found that inner-city children suffering from iron-deficiency anemia were more likely to have lead poisoning. The study showed that these items were connected, but it couldn’t say what was causing what. Inner-city residents often have a greater exposure to lead, which could be present in peeling lead-based paints. So, did the lead cause the anemia, or was it the other way around?

Additional studies filled in the blanks by providing a plausible mechanism behind the relationship. In this case, it was discovered that that low blood iron (anemia) facilitates lead absorption.

This is an example of epidemiology at work, but studies can also uncover strange relationships. One of my favorites, uncovered while in graduate school, came from a list of statistically “connected” phenomena. There was a finding that physicians who eat more meat and consume more alcohol have one-third the risk of dying in a plane crash. So, does that indicate that it’s legitimate science to encourage doctors to grab a burger and a beer before they board their flight? Hardly.

In that case, as in all others, we need to understand a plausible mechanism before giving full credence to results from epidemiology. For more, check out the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s lesson on epidemiology at b.link/cmx954.

(Ed Blonz, Ph.D., is a nutrition scientist and an assistant clinical professor at the University of California, San Francisco. He is the author of the digital book “The Wellness Supermarket Buying Guide” (2012), which is also available as a free digital resource at blonz.com/guide.)

Send questions to: “On Nutrition,” Ed Blonz, c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO, 64106. Send email inquiries to questions@blonz.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Five men take up Girl Scout Challenge

Five men take up Girl Scout Challenge

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. is among area civic leaders and businessmen who are taking up the challenge to prove they are "Man Enough to Be a Girl Scout."

Ask the Doctors: Balance begins to decline as early as age 50

Dear Doctors: Can you help with a debate my wife and I are having about good balance? I say it's about staying strong and flexible. She thinks it has to do with your inner ear. We're arguing about this because her dad, who is 75 and in good health, has started to worry about balance.

Georgia primary running smoothly despite new election law

Georgia primary running smoothly despite new election law

Georgia’s high-stakes primary election appeared to be running smoothly with no reports of major problems. Tuesday's election was the first statewide test of new voting restrictions passed by Republicans after the 2020 presidential election. A record number of ballots cast during the early voting period in the three weeks before Election Day helped ease the strain at polling places. There were no reports of long lines or widespread equipment problems despite hotly contested GOP primary races for governor and U.S. Senate. Voting in Alabama and Arkansas, the other two states holding regular primaries, also appeared to be problem-free.

Live updates | Onlookers urged police to charge school

Live updates | Onlookers urged police to charge school

A witness says onlookers urged police to charge into the Texas elementary school where a gunman’s rampage killed 19 children and two teachers. Juan Carranza spoke Wednesday as investigators worked to track the massacre that lasted upwards of 40 minutes and ended when the 18-year-old shooter was killed by a Border Patrol team. Carranza lives across the street from Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde. He says women were shouting at officers: “Go in there! Go in there!” soon after the attack began. But he says the officers didn’t enter.

Philippine election narrows to Marcos Jr., rights defender

Philippine election narrows to Marcos Jr., rights defender

Voters in the Philippines are choosing their next leader, senators, representatives and thousands of local office holders Monday. The presidential race seems to have narrowed to a choice between the son of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos and a human rights lawyer, the current Vice President Leni Robredo. Marcos Jr. has refused to acknowledge human rights abuses and plunder during his father's dictatorship and has appealed for national unity. The next president will lead a nation battered by a sagging economy and likely will face calls to prosecute outgoing leader Rodrigo Duterte for thousands of deaths as part of his crackdown on illegal drugs.

Watch Now: Related Video

You might have unclaimed money that you didn't know you had

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert