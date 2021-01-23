On Nutrition: Even the 'regular' need dietary fiber

Dear Dr. Blonz: I’m hoping you will weigh in: There’s an ongoing dispute at our house about the importance of a high-fiber diet if an individual is already “regular.” The argument is that fiber is not absorbed, so it provides no nutrients, and there is no need to consume it if you have regular bowel movements. I am having a hard time fighting this argument. — F.S., San Diego

Dear F.S.: There is some flawed thinking here that neglects what healthful eating is all about. Similar logic might have you arguing that there is no need to change the oil in your car because it is running fine. You’d face a hefty repair bill with the car, but the issues are more severe with your body.

A similar, and common, mistaken belief is that those on cholesterol-lowering drugs can feast on whatever they want because their medication keeps their blood cholesterol in the “normal” range. I’m afraid that that assumption is not right and could be potentially dangerous.