 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

On Nutrition: Eat any combo you like

  • 0

Dear Dr. Blonz: I am seeking advice about eating various types of foods together, given that many are digested and absorbed differently. Proteins must be taken apart by stomach acids, for example, but carbohydrates and fats do not require this at all. When eating different foods at the same time, I am concerned that this is putting unnecessary stress on my body.

I have periodic digestive problems, and I was wondering if this might be involved. — S.F., Phoenix

Dear S.F.: Theories about “food combining” emerge every now and then: twists on the idea that the way foods are combined, or not, is the key to digestive health. Easy-to-digest foods such as fruit should not, the theory goes, be eaten with proteins or fats, which take longer to digest. The assumption is that having them simultaneously delays the fruit’s digestion and causes its sugars to ferment and putrefy, which contributes to digestive problems. (This is a bit bogus, if only on the basis that stomach acids do not create a fermentation-friendly environment.) Other “forbidden” combinations include starchy foods, such as bread or potatoes, eaten with proteins, such as meat or fish.

People are also reading…

There’s no reason to believe this theory. The beauty of our digestive system is that it’s designed — from the mouth to the other end — for a mixed diet. Different types of foods are handled in designated parts of the digestive system, which evolved to create an effective “disassembly line.”

While it’s likely that some people have found that certain food combinations don’t work for them, this is more an indication of personal habit and preference than a defect of the human digestive system. There appears to be no physical reason not to include various foods at every meal. (Note: This is different from eating too fast, which can cause problems with even the most healthful diet.Read more on this at b.link/qupvvk.)

Eating can be one of life’s great pleasures, so I encourage you to seek medical advice, or guidance from a registered dietitian, to discover what might be behind any recurring digestive problems.

Dear Dr. Blonz: What is the difference between pasteurized and ultra-pasteurized dairy products? — M.L., via email

Dear M.L.: Pasteurization and ultra-pasteurization are heat treatments designed to reduce potentially harmful microorganisms. The two differ in the amount and duration of heat used.

Pasteurization heats a dairy product to 160 degrees F for 15 seconds, while ultra-pasteurization heats the product to 280 degrees F for up to 3 seconds. The higher heat used in ultra-pasteurization eliminates more bacteria and results in a shelf-stable product, but it can affect flavor.

Ultra-pasteurization is usually done on products such as half-and-half or whipping cream. But ultra-pasteurized milk can be found in stores in remote areas that don’t sell a high volume of perishable products.

Once opened, both pasteurized and ultra-pasteurized dairy items require refrigeration.

Ed Blonz, Ph.D., is a nutrition scientist and an assistant clinical professor at the University of California, San Francisco. He is the author of the digital book “The Wellness Supermarket Buying Guide” (2012), which is also available as a free digital resource at blonz.com/guide.

Send questions to: “On Nutrition,” Ed Blonz, c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO, 64106. Send email inquiries to questions@blonz.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Impassioned Biden signs order on abortion access

Impassioned Biden signs order on abortion access

President Joe Biden has signed an executive order to protect access to abortion, delivering impassioned remarks condemning the Supreme Court decision that ended that constitutional right. He said it's now up to Congress to fully restore the right, and he implored Americans to “vote, vote, vote, vote” in November to elect sympathetic candidates. Biden on Friday formalized instructions to the Departments of Justice and Health and Human Services to push back on efforts to limit the ability of women to access federally approved abortion medication or to travel across state lines to access clinical abortion services.

New coronavirus mutant raises concerns in India and beyond

New coronavirus mutant raises concerns in India and beyond

The quickly changing coronavirus has spawned yet another super contagious omicron mutant that’s worrying scientists as it gains ground in India and pops up in numerous other countries, including the United States. Scientists say the variant, which is called BA.2.75, may be able to spread rapidly and get around immunity from vaccines and previous infection. It’s unclear whether it could cause more serious disease than the globally dominant omicron variant BA.5. But scientists are concerned about the fact that it's geographically widespread. It's been detected in distant states in India as well as about 10 other nations.

Ask the Doctors: Benefits of colonoscopy outweigh risk of IBS flare

Dear Doctors: My internist has recommended a colonoscopy. I dread having it, though, because I'm concerned about the liquid laxative prep it requires. I suffer from IBS, which is often painful. Is it possible that the prep will provoke a severe IBS occurrence, or might it make my condition worse?

Assassination of Japan's Shinzo Abe stuns world leaders

Assassination of Japan's Shinzo Abe stuns world leaders

Leaders around the world are condemning the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe while recalling him as a man devoted to peace, security and international cooperation. Iran called the shooting an “act of terrorism” and European leaders slammed it as “despicable." U.S. President Joe Biden says he was “stunned, outraged, and deeply saddened." Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who hastily returned to Tokyo from election campaigning, condemned the “unforgivable act” and said elections for parliament’s upper house on Sunday will proceed. Leaders from Asia to Europe and the Middle East expressed solidarity with Japan and paid tribute to Abe.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Americans are taking better care of their health

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert