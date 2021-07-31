On Nutrition: Don't fear soy's antinutrients

Dear Dr. Blonz: Soy is present sometimes in the dishes I enjoy. At a recent meal, I was told that soy contains enzyme inhibitors and phytic acid, which block the absorption of essential nutrients. Is this true? — C.K., via email

Dear C.K.: “Mission-critical” for any plant is the ability to reproduce its next generation. Plants that have withstood the test of time developed genes to adapt to various assaults to their propagation. Examples of these threats include poor growing conditions, rival plants competing for resources and bugs or critters using them for food. Plants’ defenses against such threats can be physical, such as tough barriers to protect critical structures, but they can also be phytochemical, using substances to dissuade would-be diners.

Soy, like other plants, has several defenses, one of which is its trypsin inhibitor. Trypsin is a protein-digesting enzyme that helps disassemble proteins in the small intestine. Animals eating soy plants are affected by this element, and it’s made worse if soy is their primary source of sustenance.